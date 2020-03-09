While I applaud the “Virginia Clean Economy Act” in an attempt to reduce our carbon footprint I am concerned that it will only create a problem of greater cost and magnitude.
We should be learning something from the coronavirus outbreak and how the global supply chain, which runs primarily through China, is in a state of upheaval. A similar case can be made with respect to the VCEA plan, which in my opinion, ignores fuel diversity as a foundation for a reliable stable affordable electric grid.
Consider that a pile of coal, a tank full of oil, a rack of uranium fuel rods can be stored on site at the generator facility. The System Operators considers these units as schedulable resources. This means that they can be operated to meet the cyclical electric energy demands of society.
Natural gas units for example have shown signs of shortages due to pipeline constraints, home heating priority and have no onsite storage capability. They do have oil as an alternative, but the economics generally dictate the use of natural gas, so having a large amount of money tied up in a tank full of oil, does not make good business sense. Natural gas units are also considered as schedulable resources. Due to supply reliability concerns, there are some locales in the U.S. where the System Operator requires a “Min Oil Burn.” What this means is that a certain percentage of generation is required to burn oil, even though they may be capable of and cheaper burning natural gas. This requirement is to ensure system stability in case of natural gas supply disturbances.
Other forms of power, which are being touted: wind, solar, hydro all rely on fuel sources of which they have no control. These types of generators are generally considered, by the System Operators, as intermittent resources. In other words, they are there when they are there, and they are not there, when they are not there.
Yes, there is some predictability as to when the sun will shine, when the wind will blow, when the water will flow and battery storage can offer some sense of reliability. At some level of reliance upon these intermittent resources, when there is a disturbance and loss of these resources, without schedulable resources we risk an unstable grid and load shedding. Yes, batteries can have an impact on this, but at what cost?
Shouldn’t we have learned our lesson from the coronavirus outbreak and be interested in a controllable stable fuel diverse system. Currently, and I would suggest in the future that coal, oil, and nuclear fueled units will be required to provide a secure reliable energy grid at a reasonable cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.