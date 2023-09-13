My family and I have been proud residents and business owners in Frederick County, Virginia, for 45 years. We have always felt fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of Virginia with caring neighbors, friends, and business partners. We have been grateful for the opportunity.
I am writing because I was appalled to read about the decision made by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to not allocate funds to Laurel Ridge Community College for the first time ever.
Every other jurisdiction that has students in their area attending the community the community college has paid their fair share of scholarship money and support including the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Rappahannock.
Of all the jurisdictions, Frederick County has the most students attending on the largest campus, and the college is located in Frederick County! How could a decision be made not to fund our own local community college?
Thousands of young people, including some of our own grandchildren, have been able to obtain a college education while still in high school through dual enrollment courses. This is just one of many outstanding programs and educational opportunities that are offered to students in our area. This year, approximately 15,000 students will attend Laurel Ridge Community College.
I admire the work of the Frederick County Education Foundation that has been awarded $55,000 from Frederick County and have supported this fine organization in the past. But to exclude Laurel Ridge Community College from funding is simply wrong.
I understand that this is the first time in the 53-year history of the college that one of the localities has not contributed funds, and that locality is Frederick County!
Laurel Ridge Community College is one of the jewels of this area and deserves more respect and support from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Kathy Nerangis is a resident of Frederick County.
