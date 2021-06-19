It is hard for me to believe that this year could get any worse, with a pandemic continuing to rage on and intense polarization across America, but it has. Across the country, domestic violence and sexual assault programs and shelters are operating with less funding and fewer resources and staff, The Laurel Center is one such place.
The Laurel Center provides a critical service by providing emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault that is unduplicated in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In addition to our emergency housing services, The Laurel Center offers a comprehensive program of crisis intervention and support services, examples of which include companionship and support at the hospital, advocacy and support through the legal process, a 24-hour hotline, individual counseling, support groups, educational programming, and community outreach and prevention programs. We provide these services 24-hours a day, 365 days a year at no cost to victims of violence.
As an essential services provider, The Laurel Center remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support because of mounting data that suggested domestic abuse was acting like an opportunistic infection that flourished under lockdown conditions. While quarantining was required to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is, however, important to recognize that the efforts to not stress healthcare systems have had unintended consequences for victims of domestic violence. Social isolation because of quarantining, combined with fear and uncertainty associated with the pandemic created an enabling environment that has heightened domestic violence, resulting in an increase of victimization and the need for services.
Now, just when we thought the worst was over, we receive the devastating news that our funding is being cut. The $610,000 in reduced funding from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on top of a grant reduction from the Virginia Department of Health earlier in the year will have a significant impact on the Center and those we serve.
When victims take the difficult step to reach out for help, many are in life-threatening situations and must be able to find immediate safety and support. These state funding cuts will affect The Laurel Center’s ability to respond to victims of domestic and sexual violence, further endangering this vulnerable population and placing additional strain on an already overcapacity emergency facility. Every individual we cannot help will be placed on a waiting list, leaving many without a way to quickly get out of an abusive situation.
Despite significant challenges throughout the pandemic, The Laurel Center continued to focus on what was important – protecting and serving abused individuals. Now, we need your help. Please reach out to your local, state and federal elected officials and let them know you are concerned about the severe funding cuts facing those organizations responsible for protecting women and families from violence. Let them know that the needs of survivors of domestic and sexual violence have not disappeared in the face of this pandemic and political divisiveness. Ask them if it is possible to use the upcoming American Rescue Funds or other sources of revenues to help The Laurel Center and other domestic and sexual assault programs in this time of financial crisis.
We need the community’s help in ensuring that resources will be available when victims take the difficult step to reach out for help.
Faith B. Power is executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester.
