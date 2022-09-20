It seems as though Republicans have stooped to public human trafficking, in an attempt to prove that everyone is just as hateful as they are. Fortunately, this act of using non-citizen asylum seekers, who may legally seek refuge in the United States I might add, as pawns in the sickest game of chess backfired on the Republicans.
As it turns out, not everyone is as hateful, bigoted, and racist as those who would ship the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses yearning to breathe free to an entirely different region of the country in the name of sport.
On the contrary, the citizens of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, welcomed these asylum seekers exactly as a sanctuary city would — with grace. Republican governors Ron DeSantis (FL) and Greg Abbott (TX) appear dumbfounded, as they fumble to understand just how anyone could want someone who looks different than them, speaks differently than them, and believes differently than them to live among them.
Once again, the Republicans forget that this country was founded by asylum seekers and political refugees, on the backs of the indigenous and enslaved that weren't granted the same grace. We are a country of dreamers, gentlemen, dreaming of a world not free of geopolitical borders, but free of racial, ethnic, and cultural borders born from ignorance and fear.
The proud people of Martha's Vineyard and their liberal supporters have been met with claims that it was easier for them to give asylum, because they were met with only dozens of migrants, as opposed to the thousands that are apparently at the Southern border each year. While this may be true to some degree, it should also be noted that these conservative states could better afford to handle such issues, should they only tax and allocate spending appropriately. But they don't want to. These Republican leaders want to keep their states poor, scared, angry, and most importantly to them, white.
President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best [Black] man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
It's easy for these "leaders" to point fingers at the "other," and blame people like these migrants for their issues. Welcoming them into their states would involve assimilating them into their culture, which would destroy the best scapegoat that they've got. If Republicans cared so much about stopping immigrants at our border, they'd take some of that, "War on Terror," global policing attitude and turn it towards humanitarian crises in Central and South America. But the Monroe Doctrine may only be offensive preclusion. Nonetheless, all people are created equal. And doesn't everyone deserve to have the good life?
Lance Wines is a resident of Winchester.
