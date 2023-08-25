ROBIN LYNCH
Having lived in Frederick County now for five years, I’ve come to understand it is the quality of life that makes people like me enjoy living here.
However, the lifestyle that is attracting so many people to Frederick County requires a smart growth approach that balances protection of our natural resources with a strong economic base to support the infrastructure that our existing and future development requires.
This is possible if we have the right people in place to provide leadership and vision to address the issues that Frederick County is experiencing when it comes to our roads, stormwater and farmland protection.
Our open spaces are disappearing at a rapid pace and there needs to be creation of and funding for more parkland and public recreation, which will be needed as more development occurs within the county.
Frederick County needs representation on the Board of Supervisors by people who have the desire to work together for the long-term benefit of everyone in Frederick County.
In talking with Gary Oates, I believe he is one of those people who cares passionately about Frederick County’s future and the health as well as safety and welfare of its citizens, which is a mission of the board.
As a lifelong resident here, Gary Oates has had time to observe how things work (and don’t work) in Frederick County. One of his goals as chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is “to civility and normalcy where the various departments and Board work together with respect and share a common goal of providing the best service to the citizens.”
Regardless of whether you are a short-term or a long-term resident here, this should be considered a worthy goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.