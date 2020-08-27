DWIGHT ALLEN
The Winchester Star reported in an Aug. 20 article “Planners request info about housing project” that there are concerns over how Jay Donegan’s proposed development, “the Local,” will affect residents on Spring Street. Simple: it won’t; there is no Spring Street. It was bulldozed the first time Jay Donegan took a crack at the property. Greystone Terrace is the residential street affected.
Greystone is a gem of a street. It looks like the neighborhood you grew up in, and the neighborhood you want your kids to grow up on, and where you want to spend your sunset years.
And that’s why it has to go.
Greystone does not fit the program, and that program’s name is: density. According to the New Urbanism, it is now the lifelong dream of every American to live in a four- to five-story condo/apartment complex with 400-500 other people, all of you sharing the one recreation center and parking lot, your kids herded into one complex-approved activity after another, shuttles and mass transit to take care of your transport needs. Think Moscow in the 1970s. Or Arlington today: tasteful condo-lined boulevards filled with tony shops where GS-14s and above can purchase gimcracks and sip lattes while discussing government programs designed to make the peasants’ lives better. Like New Urbanism.
City Council, ever desirous of turning us into Arlington, fell all over themselves to grant Spring Street rezoning the first time Professor Harold Hill came to town singing “76 Trombones” …er, Jay Donegan proposed the erecting of tony buildings for…Wegmans! And Trader Joe’s and Seattle coffee houses and the next thing we Greystoners knew, Tree City bulldozed 60-80 old growth oaks and maples and the last apple orchard within city limits to make way for Wegmans. Or a Fresh Market.
How’d that turn out?
Not too well for Greystone. After enduring two years of bulldozing and blasting and rock trucks, we are now subject to the nightly motorcycle races on Jubal Early, the trucks idling all night long in the Dick’s parking lot, and the midnight car stereo competitions held by the complex’s employees. We don’t need alarm clocks anymore because the dumpster trucks arrive promptly at 5 a.m., sounding like a Transformers battle, followed at 7 by the Sysco trucks unloading supplies like stevedores emptying a container ship.
But wait! There were provisions made to separate Greystone from the downsides of Donegan’s development! Yes, the minimally lawful ones, a few scraggly trees spaced far apart, and if those are inadequate to shut out noise and litter and trespassers, well, sorry. It’s the law. Sacrifices have to be made.
And now comes Professor Harold Donegan for a do-over, this time singing “Monorail!,” er, “student housing!” Never mind that SU has been busily building and acquiring its own properties, this will work. This time.
And if it doesn’t, we can always turn these tony apartments into subsidized housing.
Guess who pays for that?
