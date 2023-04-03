April is designated as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Sexual assault is an issue that affects our entire community. The month-long observance is aimed at raising awareness about sexual violence, to educate communities and individuals about their role in sexual violence prevention and to support survivors of sexual assault. The color teal is the designated color to promote awareness of SAAM.
Sexual assault is a serious crime and widespread problem, affecting millions of people each year, with women and girls experiencing sexual violence at highest rates. One out of five women in the United States have reported having experienced completed or attempted rape at some point in their lives. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, 90% of adult rape victims are female and 82% of all juvenile victims are female. Younger people are at the highest risk of sexual violence; ages 12-34 are the highest risk years for rape and sexual assault. Nearly 80 percent of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sexual violence has long-term effects on victims. The likelihood that a person suffers suicidal or depressive thoughts increase after sexual violence. Ninety-four percent of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the two weeks following the rape. Thirty-three percent of women who are raped contemplate suicide and 13% of women who are raped attempt suicide.
SAAM provides an opportunity for everyone to take action in preventing sexual violence. We are encouraging individuals, organizations, companies, schools, elected officials and every member of our communities to make SAAM a part of their activities in April.
As we do each year, The Laurel Center is hosting a series of community events to build a connected community dedicated to ending sexual violence and supporting survivors. This April’s events are:
· April 3, 3 p.m., Chalk the Walk: Come see students from Shenandoah University decorating our sidewalk with chalk artwork.
· April 4, all day, Teal Tuesday: By wearing teal, you’re signaling that you support survivors, and are a safe person to talk to if they need to reach out.
· April 13, Candlelight Vigil: TLC is hosting a candlelight vigil at the town center Gazebo in Front Royal. Survivors will have a chance to share their stories.
· April 18, 7-9 p.m., SU Take Back The Night: Shenandoah University will be hosting Take Back the Night to support survivors on the SU campus at Sara’s Glenn.
· April 15, 11 p.m.-noon, Walk A Mile: Come out see what it’s like to walk a mile in women’s high-heel shoes. Held at the Winchester Walking Mall.
· April 26, all day, National Denim Day: Wear denim to show your support of SAAM. The meaning of Denim Day can be found on our website and on displays throughout Winchester.
This April, take action to help prevent sexual violence and to show support for survivors and the allied professionals who support them by attending a SAAM event.
Faith B. Power, Ed.D, is The Laurel Center's executive director.
