GLENN BURDICK
At a February 7, 2023, work session, the Winchester Planning Commission reviewed proposed amendments to existing zoning ordinances for low density (LR) and medium density (MR) residential districts (which make up most of the city’s single-family, detached home neighborhoods) to allow for “accessory dwelling units (ADUs)” on individual residential lots within those districts, each of which was (according to the statement of intent in the current zoning ordinance) “intended as a single family residential area.”
The proposal defines an ADU as “a separate dwelling unit that provides for separate living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation facilities designed to be occupied by one family. ADUs may be attached or detached from the main building.” This proposal follows the Winchester Common Council’s adoption last year of a resolution to “develop a comprehensive approach to address housing availability and affordability in the City” which incorporated ADUs in its policy framework to address those issues.
In other words, the proposal for accessory dwelling units (sometimes referred to as granny flats, in-law apartments, garage apartments, mini apartments) within single family residential neighborhoods is intended to increase the stock of rental housing by infilling existing single-family neighborhoods, converting those properties to multi-family properties. The Planning Commission will formally consider these zoning ordinance amendments at its next regular meeting on Feb. 21 [today] at 3 p.m. in Rouss City Hall Council Chambers. A public hearing on these proposals is scheduled for March 21.
Interested homeowners and residents can view the proposed zoning ordinance amendments at winchesterva.civicweb.net, scroll down to Upcoming Meetings, click on Planning Commission Feb. 21, 2023. On the Agenda, under New Business 3.2, click on “Council Action Memo- Consideration of a Resolution Amending Multiple Articles of the Zoning Ordinance…” Of particular interest is Article 18: General Provisions, Section 18-11, subsections 1-14 dealing with ADUs. Note: there is no stated prohibition for absentee landlords to apply for an ADU on their property, no stated prohibition of selling an ADU and the main residence separately, no stated prohibition of using manufactured homes as ADUs, no stated requirement that ADUs be connected to city water and sewer, no minimum lease period, no minimum square footage.
The Planning Commission memo reviewed at the Feb. 7 work session also projects no budgetary impact as a result of allowing ADUs. It appears that a great deal more thought and study regarding the potential impact of ADUs on the quality of life in existing single-family neighborhoods is needed. A good resource detailing ADUs and their use throughout the country can be found at: huduser.gov/portal/publications/adu.pdf.
For most homeowners, our primary residence is the most significant personal and financial investment we ever make. Changes to the city’s zoning regulations like those being proposed may have significant impact on our investment and our quality of life. We should all pay close attention and get involved in this important discussion before any final decisions are made. Remember: the devil is in the details.
