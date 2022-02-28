JAMES WILSON
First, my compliments to Dr. Mark Leonard for his accurate and thorough description of what has been going on within the city government, especially about the city staff following the principles of New Urbanism.
I recommend that if you are a concerned citizen or, especially if you are a council member, that you read Leonard’s Feb. 23 Open Forum, “Not in my city.”
Concerned citizens and their elected representatives understand the concepts and applications of New Urbanism because, as Dr. Leonard implies, it is being adapted into the Comprehensive Plan and zoning decisions are being made to support it.
When proposals are brought before City Council by the staff, members need to know what the implications and outcomes will be — not just tomorrow, but down the road as well. While New Urbanism is admirable in some contexts, it should not become a pretense for poorly planned sites.
One principle of new urbanism is “compact walkable urban centers to avoid sprawl,” which probably makes good sense for Old Town and the walking mall. But the same tactics are being applied in other parts of our city with far less favorable results. Two examples are the MSV land being recommended for reclassification in the Comprehensive Plan for over 70 new homes. Another is shoehorning 25 townhouses and an office building into a sliver of land along Pleasant Valley Avenue, which can be likened to holding a council meeting in a restroom stall — certainly compact and avoiding sprawl — but maybe not the best application of lofty academic principles.
Another New Urbanism principle is to preserve open space, farmland, natural beauty, and critical environmental areas. The city staff support for that principle is not at all evident, especially in the blatant proposal to change the Comprehensive Plan to fit the needs of an out-of-state developer.
City staff seems to be cherry-picking what principles they care to adapt. There is probably a professor of New Urbanism at some college that should rue the day he or she allowed a graduate to go out into the world with such disrespect for the complete fundamentals of the discipline. But that, fellow citizens and taxpayers, seems to be what we must deal with in our city.
Please consider attending the council’s 5:30 p.m. Tuesday open house and 6:30 p.m. public hearing to comment on the proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan.
Please read Dr. Leonard’s Open Forum. Please talk to your elected representatives and tell them how you feel about the city’s touted “transparency” versus what is happening behind closed doors. Please do not hesitate to exercise your right to voice your opinion.
We elect our council and expect them to be responsive to us, and we pay the city staff salaries. Hope to see you on Tuesday.
