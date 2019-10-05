Unfortunately, currently, our public policies are for sale, but we can change this plague of dark money on politics that threatens to destroy our democracy.
The foundation of corruption in our society, whether you are concerned about gun violence, environmental degradation, a dysfunctional health care system, is money. Money from special interests and rich donors are buying our public policies and hiding behind our broken campaign finance system in Virginia and the 2010 Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling that unleashed the power of dark money to influence our elections.
Just recently, the National Rifle Association recently made a $200,000 donation to Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, who will share it with his Republican colleagues. This payment does not come without strings and essentially amounts to selling Virginia public policy to special interests, depriving the right of Virginians to be heard and have representation in our political system.
Ironically the NRA donation followed on the heels of the July 30, 2019 celebration in Jamestown marking the 400th anniversary of representative democracy in our country. As importantly, Jill Holtzman Vogel campaigns as an ethics attorney who represents charities and nonprofit organizations, but her law firm’s specialty is helping wealthy donors, corporations, and political action often in secret.
“Vogel and her boutique law firm represent some of the nation’s largest super-PACs and their related nonprofits, which are often called ‘dark-money’ groups because they are not legally required to disclose the names of their donors” writes journalist Laura Vozzella who reports on Virginia politics.
Forty-five states have limitations on political contributions; this does not include Virginia. Twenty of those states have taken the non-partisan cause an important step further.There, Republicans and Democrats have joined together to pass state resolutions asking for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to reverse Citizens United.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, join fellow citizens to watch the documentary “Dark Money,” a political thriller that examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. We will examine how we together as residents in Winchester and Frederick County can regain a government that is once again, for and by the people of this country, one that enacts public policies to benefit the American public.
