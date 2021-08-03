It was disappointing to see Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene quoted in a July 31 Winchester Star article as saying the Delta variant is “not anymore dangerous or harmful” than the original Alpha strain. One needs only to look to countries on an earlier Delta timeline like the UK to understand that this strain is not only more transmissible, but also more serious. In fact, a CDC presentation leaked to The Washington Post and published on July 29 includes a slide that states the “Delta variant may cause more severe disease than Alpha or ancestral strains” and highlights published evidence from Canada, Singapore, and Scotland, all showing higher odds of hospitalization with the Delta strain. Additional Public Health England studies not included on the slide also show more than twice the risk of hospitalization.
Pediatric hospitalizations have also increased in the UK, and the U.S. is following a similar dangerous pattern where pediatric Covid hospitalizations have doubled in the last 30 days according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. As the CDC noted, “the war has changed” — but what are we doing to fight this new battle, particularly when it comes to protecting children under 12 who are currently ineligible to receive the vaccine?
Dr. Greene is correct that vaccination is the best way to prevent from getting sick, and according to CDC data, of the 164 million Americans vaccinated, less than 0.1% have been infected and only 0.004% have been hospitalized. Therefore, it is vitally important for all members of our community who are eligible to be vaccinated, to help protect those who cannot be including immunocompromised citizens and young children. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus will be able to spread as easily.
Another important strategy that we must utilize in our arsenal is masking. CDC guidelines now state that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals, especially in areas of substantial or high transmission, including Frederick County. Masking is a small sacrifice we can all make to help keep one another and our children safer from the highly transmissible Delta, and proven to help reduce the spread of Covid.
It is concerning that our local school systems have not indicated any additional safety measures for keeping kids safe this coming year. Mitigation measures that were undertaken in the past will not be as effective against Delta, and we should do everything we can to protect kids in schools, including requiring masks at all times and improving ventilation in schools, per CDC recommendations.
To date, we have already lost more than 600,000 of our friends and loved ones, and daily deaths are projected to triple as Delta peaks. If you truly wish things to return to normal, and like me you are willing to do everything in your power to protect our kids and our community from the more serious Delta strain, please get vaccinated, wear a mask, and encourage everyone you know to do the same.
Jessica Peacock is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.