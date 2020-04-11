Well, here we all are in the middle of all this. Not since the flu epidemic of 1917-1918 has such a scourge infiltrated our lives. The warnings are clear and the instructions on how to inhibit the pace of the virus have been posted for all to see. The implementations of those instructions is what has prompted me to "put pen to paper," as it were.
Yesterday I went shopping at the grocery store on Route 522 at Sunnyside. I decided to sit in my vehicle for a few minutes to see how folks were complying with the instructions to wear gloves and a face mask. Even just wearing a bandanna modifies the effect of a person coughing/sneezing out (see Dr. Greene's editorial of April 9). I watched folks going in and out of the store for 10-15 minutes. Based on the percentage of people NOT wearing face masks or gloves. I would be inclined to believe there was no active pandemic. Old and young folks, small children and everyone in between, were going about their shopping routine as if all's right with the world. Many coming out had just one or two bags in hand. "Oh, I'm out of half and half for my coffee so I'll just zip in and buy some." Really! What part of stay and home unless you must go out do you not get? Buy your groceries for the next one, two, three weeks. WEAR MASKS....WEAR GLOVES! If you don't have a TV, a radio, a computer and you don't get the newspaper and you live in a cave, then I get it. You have an excuse not to know what's going on. Just like speed limit signs, face masks and gloves are not suggestions. Get with the program, neighbors. Fortunately, I am now stocked up with enough food and supplies to get by for a few weeks. No need to scour the countryside for corn cobs yet. I am 72, a veteran, married with children and a grandson. My "honey-do list" is a mile long and that's good. Stay home, read to your children and take stock of how fortunate we are to be Americans, Virginians and friends and neighbors. Life is short, practice the instructions mentioned above and make that life last longer.
There are, unfortunately, a large number of people who think this is all a hoax, overblown, a fearmongering trick. Not all those folks, of course, are among that "truther" crowd, but I bet some are.
What a busybody. Wear a hazmat suit if you want, but stop being a modern-day Gladys Kravitz.
You cannot judge people for why they are out, their circumstances are unknown to us and what may seem frivolous to us, may not be to them. However, once you decide to go out, it becomes my business if you don't "get with the program." While the masks are a "guideline" still, make it a priority, leave the kids at home if you can, and maintain the 6 foot distance. It's not that hard.
YES! YES! YES! I’ve witnessed so much of the same Mr. Daywalt. Unbelievable! With all of the information that is available, it is astounding to see such disregard for self and others. Ignorance is NOT bliss. Ignorance is DEADLY!
