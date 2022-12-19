DR. COLIN GREENE
Last influenza (flu) season was mild. Due to COVID-19, so many of us were still either working from home, or highly vigilant about infection control, or both. Not so this year. It is still quite early in the flu season, and yet in Virginia we are seeing levels of flu-like illness greater than any in the last several years. Flu is unpredictable, and the high levels now may portend a very early flu season, or a very severe one, or both. Also, the varieties of influenza virus being seen are those that tend to cause more severe disease.
The best defense? See your doctor, pharmacist, or local health department about a flu shot.
If you are a healthy young adult, a bout of the flu can make you miserable, but you can likely manage it at home with rest, over-the-counter medicines, and plenty of fluids. If you have ever had the flu, you know it can feel like a total wipe out. Fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, cough, muscle aches, and that “I just feel terrible” sensation we call malaise. For older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions, and very young children, flu can cause serious complications. Flu sends thousands of people to doctor’s offices, urgent care clinics, emergency rooms and hospitals every year. According to CDC estimates, during the 2019-2020 flu season pre-COVID-19, flu was responsible for 16 million medical visits, 390,000 hospitalizations and 25,000 deaths. Last flu season, with COVID-19 precautions in place, flu caused just a fraction of that illness. But in prior years, annual death estimates were as high as 60,000 nationwide.
While the flu vaccine is not 100 percent effective in preventing flu, it reduces your risk, and can lessen the severity of symptoms if you do get sick. Some may claim that the flu vaccine can give you the flu; that is not true. You may, however, have side effects such as soreness and muscle aches that go away in a day or two.
Prescription antiviral drugs may help reduce how sick flu makes you, or how long it lasts, but you must start these drugs shortly after symptoms start for them to be most effective. If you are at risk of severe complications from the flu, or you experience particularly severe symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider promptly.
Flu spreads easily from person to person, much like COVID-19, so please be mindful of those around you. Stay home if you are sick or begin feeling sick. Cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently, stay hydrated, take acetaminophen as needed, and contact your healthcare provider if your symptoms become severe.
In a typical year, only about half of eligible Americans get a flu shot. That percentage is even lower for some racial and ethnic groups, who may be at higher risk of more severe disease. Bottom line: nearly everyone can get a flu shot (call your doctor if you have doubts), so get yours, and get it soon. It takes 10 to 14 days for full effect, so you’ve got just enough time to gain immunity before the holidays, just enough time to avoid infecting a relative who may be at higher risk than you, just enough time to avoid having to skip celebrations from being ill.
All the best this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.