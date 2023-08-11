MARK GUNDERMAN
Stephens City (Newtown Commons and Old School sites) will be one of the top three busiest locations during the 18th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 12. Comprising a total of 140 vendor spaces, only the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market (160 vendors) and the Strasburg Emporium (150 vendors) are busier.
“The Town of Stephens City offers the use of the Newtown Commons Park to the Lions Club for vendor spaces free of charge and arranges for enhanced police coverage during the event,” said Town Manager and Planner Mike Majher
The Stephens City Lions Club is the oldest charitable organization in town, established in October 1946. The Lions have been leaders in the community for decades and coordinate many of the activities inside the historic district. The Newtown Commons is located at 5165 Main St., across from Clem’s Garage, and the Old Stephens City School is at 5516 Main St.
“We have rented about 70 vendor spaces at the Commons and have another 30 spaces available. Twelve vendor spaces are already rented with another 28 still available at the Stephens City Old School site,” said Dudley Rinker, chair of the Stephens City Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee. The vendor spaces are 16’x20’ and cost $25 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room. Vendor set-up will begin at noon on Friday August 11,” Rinker said.
I am receiving phone calls, texts, and e-mails from vendors every day seeking a great location to enhance their sales. Some vendors hold out, waiting to determine if the weather will be suitable before renting. We should be filled up by Aug. 12.
Vendors will be notified of their space number the week of the Crawl. The Crawl officially opens 7 a.m. Saturday, but vendors typically begin selling on site by late Friday afternoon. Adept shoppers begin looking on Friday or early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.
According to Lions Secretary Vicki Davies, the Lions Club will be operating out of the Newtown Commons concessions building, selling coffee, bottled water, and soft drinks. Butter biscuits with sausage, and Danish will be served in the morning and hot dogs and potato chips in the afternoon.
“The Lions will also be selling T-shirts, brooms and their famous home-made Apple Butter, cooked all day in copper kettles,” said Davies. Other food vendors at the Commons include ice cream, Crim’s Kettle Corn, and pickles on a stick. Hites Chapel (Marlboro, VA), will be serving food at the Stephens City Old School site. For additional Lions Club information, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.
Rick Kriebel, manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation, says he had 24 vendor spaces for rent at 5408 Main St. Only 10 spaces at $20 per spot are still available. Trinity Lutheran Church has 10 designated spaces for rent in the church parking lot on 810 Fairfax St. Stephens City UMC will be selling used daycare equipment at 5291 Main St. “We plan to set-up outside with small cribs, children’s toys, and various sundry items,” said Debbie Jones SCUMC Daycare Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.