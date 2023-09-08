In 1980, Sweden, pioneer of hydro and nuclear energy for electricity, deemphasized nuclear and launched “100% renewable by 2040.”
Forty-three years later, June 2023, in a carefully worded, sparsely reported announcement, Sweden reinstated nuclear energy. “We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity and we need a stable energy system," the country's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said.
What was said, “Stable (reliable Nuclear) system” was an important step forward. What was unmentioned, was more important: Renewables were unreliable. However, the new 2023 Slogan was not “100% nuclear by 2040,” it was “fossil fuel free by 2040,” a giant step backward for Sweden.
It should be clear by now that the fantasy of “100% renewable” cannot defy the laws of physics. Nations afflicted with “renewables only tunnel vision,” and have made the “crossing the renewable Rubicon” decision, believing “fossil fuel free by 2040/2050” is “the hill to die on,” will “die on that hill.”
There is a progressive ideological disconnect regarding energy. The primary energy sources are fossil fuels, nuclear and renewables. Electricity is a secondary source of energy generated from the primary sources. All three primary sources can produce electricity. Only fossil fuels and nuclear can produce reliable electricity. Nuclear and renewables produce only electricity and nothing else. Fossil fuels meet 80% of the world’s energy demands and 60% of the U.S. electricity demand. Electricity is just one of thousands of products fossil fuels produce. Without fossil fuels, there would be no solar panels, wind turbines or electric vehicles.
Summary
For industrialized countries, fossil fuels and nuclear are the only present options for reliable grid electricity. Greens demand net zero carbon, but paradoxically refuse to accept nuclear, the only carbon free option for grid electricity.
For developing nations, fossil fuels are the only viable option for industrialization. Denying poor countries fossil fuels would be immoral. The reality is that developing countries will not be denied access to fossil fuels. They are not only not eliminating fossil fuels, they are accelerating its use around the world.
Approximately 500,000 years ago, Homo sapiens split from Neanderthals. World population growth was slow, 300 million at time of Christ, not reaching 1 billion until 1800, most living at subsistence levels. No one could have fathomed the spectacular metamorphosis of human subsistence to “existence,” giant steps for mankind, which would occur over the next 200 years resulting in population increase to 8 billion, increased life expectancy, income, health care, leisure time, innovation and decreased world poverty — all enabled by the Industrial Revolution powered by fossil fuels and the economic model of capitalism. This energy/economic recipe achieved in 200 years what had proven unachievable for hundreds of thousands of years, yet we face a serious threat to eliminate the recipe. Targeted destruction of fossil fuel industries must cease. Reinstate energy freedom to develop all energy sources.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
