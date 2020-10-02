I met Ryan Hall several months ago. I was immediately impressed by his intelligence, his accomplishments, his ability to problem solve, his insatiable drive to better others’ lives, and his willingness to devote his time to help anyone in need. Ryan, who is a candidate for Ward 3 representative, is the perfect person to serve on the city council.
Ryan told me that he was raised on a farm in West Virginia. He explained that helping neighbors in need was just something you did instinctively. This ethic, engrained early on, has survived. Along with his compassion and empathy, Ryan has an uncanny ability to not just recognize problems and issues, but to solve them. This trait is very much needed for service on the city council.
Ryan graduated from Shenandoah University with a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. Among his other employment, he recently worked as the Marketing Coordinator for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, and now holds a position as Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Builder with Startup Shenandoah Valley. He has served as the President of Old Town Winchester Business Association, and currently volunteers as a mentor for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Ryan founded the Valley Makers Association, a network of local entrepreneurs and crafters, and after learning of the need for low cost devices for people with disabilities, he organized efforts to make these devices for the entire state through a non-profit called Makers Making Change. Again, Ryan recognized a need, and worked to solve it.
Ryan’s values and work ethics will benefit all citizens of Winchester. He recently was endorsed by our local firefighters. We just need to give him the opportunity to serve. I ask that you please vote for Ryan Hall for Ward 3 representative to city council.
Delmara Bayliss is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.