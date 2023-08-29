Once it was said that our constitutionally based, democratically elected, representative Republic is a terrible form of government, but it is the best there is and ever will be.
Knowledge is power, so know this ...
Once the ownership of farmland is mostly purchased and in the control by “the few," selective famine will ensue.
Once the means of all food production and vaccines are in the hands of "the few,” then selective population reduction will ensue.
Once electricity is the only source of energy controlled by “the few,” selective grid shutdowns will ensue.
Once election laws are in the control of “the few,” then “we the people” will never again control the government.
Once enough people come through the open border, our constitutional Republic will be in permanent control by “the few.”
Once the government controls all the corporations, fascism will be complete and controlled by “the few.”
Once the indoctrination of our children and their children and their children's children is complete, the Marxist transformation will have been instituted and then new white, black, and brown slavery will exist and be controlled by “the few.”
Once our guns are removed from the hands of all the people, we will see complete and unchallenged reign over “we the people” by the government and gangs run by “the few.”
Once our speech and thoughts are controlled, limited, and prohibited, the concept of independent thinking, American ingenuity, and personal freedom will no longer exist, only to be replaced by the thinking of “the few.”
Once our Judeo-Christian religions are banished or strictly contained, the religion of evolution and survival of the fittest will be preached by “the few.”
Once you give away your personal sovereignty, you will bow and curtsy to “the few.” What could go wrong with that?
A famous man once said that "those who give up freedom for safety deserve neither." The future is indeed bleak if we continue to listen to Lucifer and “the few.”
Who are “the few?” They are people who hate this country and believe in big government, fascism, Marxism, and global government. And they are mostly indoctrinated citizens of America. Connect the dots and stay vigilant my friends.
Charles Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.