After reading the last boring letter to the editor regarding Glen Burnie, I feel obligated to respond. Ms. Dirting has gone too far in her whining/complaining when she starts besmirching members of long time and upstanding families of Winchester (the Bridgeforths, Moldens) and Glen Burnie trustees and employees. These people have been volunteers and workers for the betterment of our “little city” for a good while and have raised families here that continue to do same.
I am certain that there was “blood” spilled on some of the 20 acres at Glen Burnie during the Civil War, as I am just as certain that it was spilled in Ms. Dirting’s (and my) backyard. The troops did not draw a line in the dirt and say “don’t cross this line, Joyce Dirting wants to live here in the future.” I ask Ms. Dirting, are you willing to sell your home and gardens to be torn down and turned into a Civil War park? And, as Ms. Dirting is/was a local Realtor, can she say with certainty that she hasn’t sold any parcels where “the blood of Confederate and Union soldiers was spilled?” I think not! Is it alright for you to live on “hallowed land” but others should not?
As for Rose Hill, again it takes money to keep attractions open for the enjoyment of a non-paying clientele. Grass doesn’t mow itself, trash doesn’t jump into containers, snow will not shovel itself (although I have repeatedly stood at my window in winter and told it to do just that).
As Ms. Dirting is so quick to let us know how much certain people in town are paid, I wonder if she would be willing to let us see her financial portfolio. I have just one more observation to make about the whole of the letters on this subject — they all appear to have been composed by the same writers. The style, word choice, etc., lead one to believe that they are not indicative of individual thoughts but of a collaborative effort. Your time would be better spent helping out Winchester in some volunteer way, as the Bridgforths, Moldens and Hollands have for many years.
Rachel R. Kisner is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.