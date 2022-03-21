JOYCE DIRTING
James Holland, local operating trustee of the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, needs to quit hiding behind Museum Director Dana Evans’ skirt and answer for his actions, explaining why the Trustees decided to go to court in Oklahoma to get permission to sell off precious historic Virginia property bequeathed to the Julian Wood Glass Trust. And, not just the 20 acres on the Glen Burnie Estate, but the Oklahoma order includes 146 acres of Rose Hill to be sold. The GGBF Trustees claimed in Oklahoma Court that these parcels were “not historic.”
This 20-acre parcel was assuredly historic and was included in the original purchase of land by the Wood family (a map is available to verify this). The historical and archaeological aspects of the MSV property are well documented in the Historical and Archaeological Assessment of the Glass-Glen Burnie Estate prepared for the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation by two eminent local professors, Dr. Warren Hofstra and Dr. Clarence Geier, of James Madison University.
John Fox, in his March 1 editorial, questioned why the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation was not given an opportunity to preserve this property as the blood of Confederate and Union soldiers was spilled on these 20 acres during the First Battle of Winchester.
Two different Land Trust foundations have approached the GGBF about conservation easements.
Mr. Holland stated the developer’s offer on the 20 acres “came out of the blue.” Yet, coincidentally, Kit Molden (an appointed city official on the Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals), just happens to be facilitating the deal with the developer. Also, this plot would not be possible, but for the cooperation of the Bridgeforths (Lauri Bridgeforth, member of the city’s EDA) with the sale of their 8 acres to give the developer egress via Jefferson Street. Just what Jefferson Street needs…..more traffic jeopardizing Handley High School students’ safety.
In spite of voting themselves substantial pay raises in 2020 (Holland and Paterson from $78,000 to $109,200), James Holland, David Roth and Allan G. Paterson Jr. seem overwhelmed with managing the trust assets and are disposing of Glen Burnie and Rose Hill land that Julian Glass was so proud of and worked so hard to set aside for future generations. Now his legacy is being reduced and disposed of by trustees.
These trustees should resign and allow trustees that are committed to honoring Julian Glass’ wishes take over. They are negligent in their trustee “duty of obedience” to the Foundation’s Mission Statement which specifies “for the benefit of the public forever” and that “all property and assets of the Glen Burnie Foundation shall be used within within the United States exclusively for the aforesaid educational purposes and for no other purpose.”
