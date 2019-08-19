(Ed. Note: In printing this Open Forum last Wednesday, the last three paragraphs were accidentally omitted. We reprint this Forum today in full to capture the writer’s full meaning.)
Juxtaposed against our nation’s ongoing societal horrors and increasing moral decadence under which our nation groans, several Star Open Forum contributors recently have expressed reason and emotion, albeit from different perspectives, aiming for the vastly elusive remedy that might fix it all.
We want healing, but along with all Americans are swept along with the self-evident tide of national depravity. While we don’t align with America’s general fallenness, nonetheless we’re caught up in the quagmire largely started in the 60’s, proportionally worsening as our societal fabric increasingly rips and tears.
Each daily or mass shooting; each family disintegration; each newly publicized gender perversion — these highlight the rabid effect of our moral disintegration, causing the many swept along with it all scrambling for answers. There are specific conditions that can make reversal, but meeting them as a nation is unlikely because involving moral, spiritual and eternal perspectives, we won’t look in the right places.
Not many decades ago we knew something cohesive held us together; an often unstated, subliminal yet undergirding moral baseline of personal parameters that, when practiced did result for the most part in “life as it should be.” A different world it was.
Today, however, central to American life deterioration is a combination of personal departure from God-reliance coupled with the logical extension of ousting godly presence from the public square, and all replaced by an age of arrogant technological, scientific, and academic sophistication deeming God irrelevant.
Regardless of how this is intellectually sliced, our core problem isn’t social, political, racial or legislative— at CORE we have a MORAL problem which, reduced to its least common denominator, bottoms out in the spiritual.
Does the spiritual make you nervous or sound too archaic, maybe something only simple-minded “deplorables” would embrace? Don’t believe there are absolutes set down in Holy Writ, or we’re to be a nation doing things God’s way?
You decide.
Paraphrasing Scripture verses, though, written below is a biblical thumbnail chronicling God’s love, commandments, judgment, and available redemption. Our nation IS broken. We need to fix it while there is yet light for repair:
Blessed is the nation that honors the Lord. God loves we, his creation, but is also perfectly just and can’t be mocked. With sin comes judgment. There’s a way that seems right to men (doing wrong), but such leads to death. Choice must be made each day: who will we serve; ourselves or our God? Requirements are clear: do what’s right, be merciful, and walk humbly.
If we mess up, as nationally we have, and especially directed to those claiming to be redeemed by Jesus Christ, the Church — if we humbly repent our land will be healed. That’s God’s promise!
We can’t fix others, but individually we can return to do and be all we know is that which has, for more than 200 years, sustained the most blessed nation on earth. As the old hymn reads, “Revive us again ... May our souls be rekindled with fire from above.”
Let him who has ears hear.
(15) comments
Huess it did paste. Now please look up illegal an criminal
Yes as a society have lost our morals. Guns are inanimate objects that these sickos use to commit carnage on others. No morals. There are many ways to worship. White supremacist idiots snd antifa idiots have no morals and are gangs. Quit correlating with morals. Both side of coin is wrong. Its not race and religios beliefs. God will forgive all if you are truly repentant.
Can someone please explain how they got to become athiest, whi h i also conider another religouus organization , hoe ever you may disagree with. I try to look for good in all people. It seems no one wants to adress the issue of the degrading of morals.
"Requirements are clear: do what’s right, be merciful, and walk humbly." Extreme religious folks that still follow the Bible 100% are not doing what is right, are not merciful, and are not walking humbly. It is there way or no way. Think of all of the horrors and atrocities that have been created in this world in the name of religion, any religion. They cannot live or let live they have to "fix" everyone else's life. I came from your world and I left it. Please mind your own business.
Very well stated. It doesn't cost a dime to be kind.
Any religion, including the most offending ones you purposefully left out that has murdered and oppressed more than any atrocities done by some madman claiming to be Christian? Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, all atheists, killed millions, and I won't go into what the Muslims (another group you left out) have done (and are still doing) for their false, bloodthirsty "god". What bible did you study, the Schofield Bible?
The author is free to worship as he sees fit. What he is not free to do is force the rest of us to worship his way. Our Constitution purposefully left out any reference to God or Jesus or Christianity. We are a nation of many faiths. Leave religion out of government. It's the American way.
Yet, the govt forces us to "worship" it in the form of threats of fine or imprisonment if we don't pay taxes or follow laws that violate religious beliefs of others. Your "god" is government, and separation of Church and State is a farce!
This piece did not improve with the addition of three more paragraphs. It is just as problematic and basically wrong as it was in its first appearance. Just more Christian nationalism blah blah. Inaccurately claiming and wishful thinking that any one religion is the best and intended one for the USA, when in fact we are a nation founded on freedom of and from religion, endorsing none, favoring none over another and with an intentionally secular government and a godless Constitution. We must defend against these vain attempts to Christianize our nation and government. Keep religion and government separate. The best for all.
Your additional comments are just as wrong as your previous ones regarding this issue. There is no "freedom from religion", you are never "free" from a religion, as you are an avowed atheist, which in itself is a religion. Keeping religion and govt separate has created a vacuum, in which govt is now the religion. Congratulations, you got the govt you desired and Trump is your president!
Perhaps you should google atheism. You seem to be confused.
a·the·ist
/ˈāTHēəst/
noun
plural noun: atheists
a person who disbelieves or lacks belief in the existence of God or gods.
"he is a committed atheist"
synonyms:nonbeliever, nontheist, disbeliever, unbeliever, heretic, sceptic, doubter, doubting Thomas, agnostic, infidel, irreligious person, heathen, pagan, freethinker, libertine, nihilist; More
I did look up the definition. Cant get it to paste. Now look up word Illegal, criminal.
Perhaps you should look up what the definition of "religion" is, you seem to be ignorant.
I hope you called in sick today....
Your errors and wrongness is so profound, your comment is unworthy of a response.
Yet you respond...funny!
