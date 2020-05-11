If there is anything like a silver lining to the current COVID-19 crisis it is that families are renewing close bonds. I myself have no family in this area. My son lives in the Pacific Northwest, my daughter and granddaughters live in Europe, and my three younger sisters in the Midwest and Southwest; all many miles away.
Before the current crisis I tried to keep in touch with family by email, when it worked, with the occasional telephone call. Given the uncertainty of the times, however, I have a deep-seated need to hear a familiar voice on a recurring basis. So, I call them and they call me on a regular basis.
Because I spoke to them only occasionally by phone before the current pandemic, and because I normally do not spend much time on the phone, I had not had really observed something about modern telephones, or more specifically, land line telephones. They don’t work! I am nearing eighty years of age and telephones worked better when I was six years old.
If you spend any time calling or talking on a landline you will have noticed that calls are dropped regularly. In between drops you are subjected to a barrage of clicks, whistles, wheezes and other annoying sounds.
Of course, these telephonic nuisances pale in comparison to the annoyances one encounters in using a computer.
All this proves what must be evident to the modern human: Technology simply doesn’t work worth a [expletive deleted]! The simple fact is that the progress of technology simply has not kept pace with the promise of technology. However, the vast majority of us ignore the fact that none of this stuff really works the way it is supposed to work because we so want it to work. And, it’s so much fun! People would rather spend countless hours sporadically playing a computer game than, for example, reading a book. That is why people wait in line for the new, improved whatchamacallit, when the old one doesn’t work. Go figure!
(3) comments
Mr. Rea, If you have access to 4G/5G where you're at, I suggest getting yourself a hotspot device. All the major mobile carrier providers have them, you could also explore whether Winchester Wireless can help you with your problem.
Also, if you need help getting set up or find out what you're options are, I'll be glad to volunteer my services. If you're on a fixed income and can't afford what you need, I will see what I can do to help you with that as well. I understand technology can be challenging and no one wants to lose contact with their loved ones, especially during these trying times. if you can leave a comment on here on how best to contact you, I will reach out.
Mr. Rea –
I had to smile at your rant concerning your phone and computer woes – your landline phone, and I am guessing DSL for your internet.
I will make a further guess that you have a Verizon landline. As I did a few years ago, on my farm in Clarke County, along with Verizon’s DSL service. What you need to know is that Verizon made a conscious business decision to abandon its’ landline service – on purpose. Yes, service became iffy, the DSL far too slow to deal with websites and programs becoming ever more complex, etc. When I called to complain about the lack of service, the responses were invariably vague. I have since switched to satellite service – not perfect, but far better than DSL.
Why would Verizon do this? Simple – they have spent a lot of money developing their cellular service, which is totally wireless, using mobile phones. They currently have 4G on their regional network, and are advertising 5G in certain areas. While they also advertise their much vaunted FIOS, which is a wired fiber-optic service, it’s only available in densely populated cities.
I agree that technology is advancing far too quickly for lots of people – but, there is an old saying that still applies:
“If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!”
There are a number of options for the mobile phone you should buy, if you don’t already have one.
Good luck!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.