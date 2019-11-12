I join our editor’s Veterans Day remarks, in honoring and remembering my own veteran-dad, Major Carrington Harrison, Winchester’s chief of surgery for a number of years; like Mr. O’Connor’s dad, he also served in World War II in a support role.
My Pop was a newly trained surgeon at Vanderbilt at the outbreak of that war. He wanted to fight in the literal sense, and tried in vain to join the infantry without disclosing his medical training; the U.S. Army didn’t let him get away with it, and he ultimately ended up stateside, in charge of a department in the Northeast, treating primarily spinal chord and brain injuries.
I am reminded of Pop’s haughty war tales whenever I watch the character “Hawkeye” on the television series M.A.S.H.. Like Hawkeye, Pop related that he cared only about his patients, and possessing a rather forceful countenance, relished every opportunity given him to confront, thwart, and frustrate the military brass, who most often had little ability to understand the effects of their decisions on the medical care of their ranks of precious flesh and blood. Also in the tradition of Hawkeye, Pop enjoyed his cocktails.
I also vividly recall going with Pop to the 1970 movie “Patton,” about the famous general George S. Patton, played by George C. Scott, who in egregious moments slapped a couple soldiers in the hospital. Patton was later ordered by Gen. Eisenhower to apologize to the soldiers and doctors involved. When we left the movie theater, Pop said to me, “If that SOB had come onto my ward and slapped a patient, it would have been the end of both of us.”
I can say, I think it would’ve been ugly. But Pop then related that, due to Patton’s brain and spinal injuries from an automobile accident, there had briefly been a plan to bring him home to Pop’s unit, and Pop was regretful that he missed the chance to help him, as Patton didn’t live to make the trip.
Pop’s final assignment took him to Newton D. Baker hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va., and thankfully to his ultimate private practice in Winchester in 1948.
God bless Pop, and all our vets.
