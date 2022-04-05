By MARIA YEAGER
I am a certified cytogenetic technologist who has worked in genetics for over 20 years in top labs such as the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Quest Diagnostics. I like to stay out of politics, but I do want to offer some insight as some seem to think Ketanji Brown Jackson is uneducated because she didn’t answer the question about the definition of a woman.
In genetics, 46,XX is a woman and 46,XY is a man. However, there are a slew of sex chromosome abnormalities that exist, and for some of these patients, the sex of the person is not clear. Some sex chromosome abnormalities include 45,X (Turner’s syndrome), 47,XXY (Klinefelter’s syndrome), 46,XX/46,XY (genetic mosaicism), hermaphroditism, sex reversal, and many others. I can’t even count the number of specimens that I have analyzed who had ambiguous genitalia.
Genetic mosaicism (46,XX/46,XY) means that a person is part female and part male. In this type of case, the parent has to make the difficult decision on how to raise the child — as a boy or a girl. This specific disorder is also referred to as pseudohermaphroditism.
A true hermaphrodite is a person with both male and female genitalia. Again, a decision has to be made as to whether this person will function in society as a male or female. Sex reversal occurs when a genetic male has female genitalia or vice versa.
The idea that there is only male and female is fallacious. There is much more to learn about this subject past 10th-grade biology, and I have a feeling that Ketanji Brown Jackson is familiar with these disorders. That may be the reason she answered the question like she did.
I am also a Christian. I know that the Bible says that God created male and female “in the beginning.” It is important to note that it says “in the beginning.” There are now clinical studies that shown environmental chemicals can act like estrogen in the body (xenoestrogens). One study in particular looked at atrazine exposure in frogs. With increasing exposure to atrazine, some of the frogs began to show both male and female sex organs.
Yes, “in the beginning,” God created male and female, but today, we have these sex chromosome abnormalities because we live in an imperfect world, and humans have messed it up.
My personal rule is just to be nice to everyone. We have no idea what people are having to deal with behind closed doors. “Do not judge lest ye be judged.”
