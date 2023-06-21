In a May 15 Open Forum, “God-given rights?,” self-proclaimed Christian Charles Uphaus disagrees with those who tout “God-given rights” from the Constitution “usually in reference to the 2nd Amendment,” from The Declaration of Independence, or those who “introduce God and religion into civil dialogue.”
He believes that introducing God and religion end dialogue and cause conflict, even wars. Depending upon the parties involved, this might be true, but that’s no fault of “God-given rights.”
(As an aside, Jesus’ Great Commission commands us to spread the Gospel throughout the world. How does playing “mums the Word” with God in society, including the public square, spread the Gospel?)
Those advocating “God-given rights” possess hope and truth — the “God of Truth” (Psalm 31:5; Isaiah 65:116). Contrarily, the false witness is a reprobate of the worst order, a child of the devil — “the father of lies” (John 8:44), someone to be ignored. Actions in accordance with “God-given rights” are justified. Why relinquish them for, at best, a lessor truth or an out-and-out lie? Don’t relinquish truth to appease possible conflict. Truth trumps tranquility.
Uphaus states we cannot claim “God-given rights” from The Constitution because God isn’t mentioned, or from The Declaration of Independence because it’s “not Biblical in origin” and makes “no appeal to scriptural authority.” Lastly, he states we can’t appeal to the Bible for rights because while the Bible necessitates numerous obligations, it provides no “explicit enunciation of rights.” But all obligations require stated or unstated rights to accomplish them. Agreeing with Uphaus’ objections requires our denying centuries of history whereby theologians, philosophers, and jurists worked to identify the “God-given” — inalienable rights — and the judicial procedures to protect them.
Larry Siedentop’s Inventing the Individual explains how prior to the Enlightenment (Age of Reason) (17th and 18th centuries) Western civilization’s Christian ideas defining individuality, equality, justice, and rights evolved together over 16 centuries from the ancient world’s natural inequality — when rights existed solely within the family or tribe — to today’s moral equality, that commenced from Apostle Paul’s dissemination of Jesus’ teachings. Examples: with “Jesus resurrected … the individual replaced the family as the focus of immortality” and equality of all souls. Christianity justifies the Declaration’s and Constitution’s inalienable rights.
We celebrate July 4th when our founders in 1776 presented The Declaration of Independence to the world to justify why America’s 13 colonies should be independent of Great Britain. The Declaration espouses the universally applicable natural law and natural rights (“unalienable rights”) from John Locke, English Enlightenment philosophy, and Judeo-Christian morality. With these “laws of nature and of nature’s God,” Thomas Jefferson presented five self-evident truths: human equality; foundational unalienable rights: life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness; consent of the governed; abolish destructive government; and institute new government.
Uphaus doesn’t question our possessing “certain inalienable rights” — “only whether their source is divine fiat or human reason.” But inalienable rights are only God-created — divine fiat — human rights inherent in all people. Contrarily, government-bestowed — human reason —rights are fragile, precarious.
Therefore, whenever an opportunity arises to use “God-given rights” in a discussion, fear not.
Donovan "Mark" Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
