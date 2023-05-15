For those who regularly tout our “God-given rights” (usually in reference to the 2nd Amendment): Our Constitution, including the 2nd Amendment, is a totally secular document, the product of the all-too-human Founding Fathers. It was not handed down from on high. God is nowhere mentioned.
The 2nd Amendment in particular is there because the founders wanted a means of ensuring national security (which at that time mostly meant keeping the “savages” at bay) without having to deal with a national army, which they both feared and didn’t want to pay for. A “well regulated Militia” was the solution to the problem. That almost every household would already have a gun for hunting purposes was understood, and meant that the Congress wouldn’t have to fund the arming of a militia — a win-win outcome for that situation and time in our country’s history.
The Declaration of Independence does talk of “certain inalienable rights” being endowed by a “creator.” But that language reflects early 18th Century Enlightenment thinking — it’s not Biblical in origin. These rights were arrived at through the process of human reason, dialogue, compromise — just what we need if we’re to have a functioning, free and open society. There is no appeal to scriptural authority.
In fact, I’m not aware of any mention of “rights” anywhere in the Bible. Some do find a Biblical basis for certain rights by inference. For example, from the commandment prohibiting theft one might infer a “right” to private property. But as for explicit enunciation of rights — nada. As far as a “right” to self-defense is concerned, Jesus’ own stated view was to turn the other cheek and do good to those who spitefully use you. Not “stand your ground.”
There is, by way of contrast, much in the Bible regarding obligations — to care for the needy, welcome the stranger, ensure justice, love God and neighbor.
I raise this because whenever we introduce God and religion into civil dialogue, the dialogue ends. There can be no compromise in matters of religion. Instead, we wind up with conflict. See, for example, The Thirty Years War in 17th century Europe.
That we possess “certain inalienable rights” I do not question — only whether their source is divine fiat or human reason. As a Christian, I believe whatever good things we may enjoy in this life are by grace, not by right.
Talk of “God-given rights” confuses the affairs of God with those of Caesar — just what Jesus cautioned us to avoid.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
