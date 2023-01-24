Energy principles
1. World energy demands are increasing, not decreasing
2. All energy sources are not created equal
3. Energy shortages always result from governmental political decisions, not physical shortages
4. Energy independence is critical to national security
5. Major energy transitions take 50-70 years
The present energy crisis is the result of aggressive anti-fossil fuel, anti-nuclear political policies by countries controlled by progressive ideology driven by the United Nations, World Economic Forum and environmentalists. This crisis is a mild portent, the outer rain bands, of an inevitable category five energy crisis if rapid transition to renewables, without reliable backup, continues.
In the early 1990s, Germany became the pioneer poster child for rapid transition to renewables. Coal and nuclear plants were placed on a phase out schedule, and fracking was prohibited. In 2010, this plan was officially termed “energiewende" (energy turnaround). After 30-plus years of rapid transition, Germany, half the size of Texas, population 83 million, world’s fourth largest economy, recently succeeded in supplying 50% of its grid demand (16% of total energy demand) with renewables, with electricity prices increased three to four times U.S. rates. The 50% Renewable breakdown:
Wind and solar 28%, biomass 15%, hydro 7%. The remaining 50% of the grid was supplied by fossil fuels and nuclear.
Therefore, renewables provided 16% of Germany’s total energy demand. Coal, nuclear and natural gas supplied the remaining 84%. Seventy percent of Germany’s total energy consumption is from imported fossil fuels, 50% from Russia! What could go wrong? (National security and grid kaputt!)
Why would any country attempt to repeat the failed energiewende experiment? Insanity has been defined as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” Former President Barrack Obama unsuccessfully launched energiewende (his clean power plan) and now President Joe Biden has resurrected “gone with the wind” under cover of his Inflation Reduction Act, accelerating Obama’s draconian policies to regulate fossil fuel and nuclear out of business.
2021 U.S. Energy Information Agency statistics (all numbers are percentages).
Five major energy supply sources
Petroleum 36, natural gas 32, renewables 12, coal 11, nuclear 8.
Renewable 12% breakdown — biomass 5%, wind and solar 5%, hydro 2%
Five major consumers
Electric power 36, transportation 27, industrial 23, residential 7, commercial 5
Seventy-nine percent of all U.S. Consumption is from fossil fuels.
Comparative summary: Grid electricity from renewables
Germany — 50% of grid; 16% of total energy produced; 84% other sources; 70% fossil fuels.
U.S. — 12% of grid; 12% of total energy produced; 88% other sources; 79% fossil fuels.
Worldwide — 82% energy fossil fuels.
Energiewende is equivalent to skydiving without a parachute.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
