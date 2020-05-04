Please accept my gratitude to reporter Mickey Powell for two good and informative stories on April 27 and May 2 regarding the Berryville District vacancy on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors because incumbent Mary Daniel resigned to become our newest General District Court judge in the 26th Judicial District encompassing Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties.
It is true there are [four] known candidates to fill the vacancy in a Special Election called by Clarke County Circuit Judge Alexander Iden to occur simultaneously with the forthcoming General Election on Tuesday, November 3, and I was the first publicly declared in Mickey Powell’s story on April 27. However, each candidate must collect 125 petition signatures from registered voters by an August 14 deadline in order to qualify for the November 3 Special Election, which is why I have not yet “filed with the Clarke County Office of Elections any of the required candidacy paperwork,” as reported in the May 2 story.
Neither have any of the other candidates the Board of Supervisors intends to interview for 45 minutes each on May 7 for their intended temporary appointment to the vacancy before the November 3 election — to which I have publicly objected because it will compromise the fairness and integrity of the election if supervisors from Buckmarsh, Millwood, and White Post Districts in Clarke County select the Town of Berryville’s supervisor ahead of the voters’ decision. They’re stacking the deck, which is why I pulled out of their effort to pick Mary Daniel’s successor rather than waiting for the called election November 3.
Regardless, it is my intention to wage a thorough and energetic campaign for the Berryville Supervisor’s seat between now and November. This is a marvelous opportunity for our residents to voice their ideas and desires for better governance. We need to move away from the “good old boys and gals” attitude that has prevailed for so long in Clarke County, and get back to the tried and true principles of “fiscal responsibility and sensitivity to people’s wants and needs,” instead of their own top-down autocracy which is what this appointment ahead of the voters’ called election sadly represents.
