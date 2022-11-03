There is a difference between being a Boy Scout and Boy Scouts of America. A Norman Rockwell painting of scout pledging fealty to God and country is Scouting's idealized image, whereas BSA is the corporate reality. For decades, while millions of boys were having a rewarding experience being scouts, BSA was ensuring Scouting remained a patriarchal exclusive club that shunned gay boys, allowed for the segregation of the races and excluded women and girls from participation. And now we've learned BSA shielded predators within its ranks, leading to its stock of iconic Norman Rockwell paintings being listed as assets to be sold to satisfy the billions of dollars in lawsuits being levied against the organization.
Donald Trump, a bully who instinctively senses such inconsistencies, is well experienced in exploiting underlying conflicts to his advantage. When an Access Hollywood tape revealed Trump's obnoxious attitude toward women, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan momentarily put his support for Trump on hold. For this display of chivalry, Trump called Ryan a "Boy Scout." Trump was reminding Ryan his action was an action more reflective of an idealistic Boy Scout rather than an action reflective of the real Republican Party, the corporate entity to which Ryan owed his loyalty. Within two years Ryan had abandoned his pretense of idealism, folded his tent and decamped for corporate America (Fox's corporate board). Since then, Trump has had no more problems with Ryan, and a clear message had been sent to any other Republicans still clinging to a "Boy Scout" attitude.
You see, one would have difficulty distinguishing between the Boy Scout Oath and a Republican Party mission statement. In fact, that was Paul Ryan's mistake. Just as a Boy Scout believes in the oath to which he pledges, Ryan thought conservative Republican principles would guide those who claimed to be conservative. But Trump quickly disabused him of that folly. Trump, in rendering "Boy Scout" a pejorative, exposed the hypocrisy in Republicans' claim of moral conservatism.
Prior to his 2016 run for the presidency, Trump had no particular loyalty to either political party. But after observing the Tea Party's reaction to the election of Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, Trump realized the Republican Party was the party in which he could be himself. And in being himself, he'd free up Republicans to be themselves rather than continuing the "Boy Scout" charade that had doomed Ryan.
The test of Trump's theory came quickly. After questioning John McCain's heroism and losing no support from his newly adopted party, Trump confidently crowed, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn't lose any votes."
Before her party was totally corrupted by Trump, Liz Cheney, ironically, the last of the "Boy Scouts," made one last valiant stand to save what was left of the dignity and principle of her beloved party. But alas, come January, Marjorie Taylor Greene, not Cheney, will be the face of the Republican Party.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
