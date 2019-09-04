“Who can explain it? Who can tell you why? Fools give you reasons, wise men never try.” You’ve heard it many times before, but the context here is not from Hammerstein’s song rather the Caryn James version of horror, which so pertinently parallels the strains of America’s moral fabric currently at its lowest, as rampant gun violence all across America has besieged our nation causing trauma, extreme grief and sorrow for millions of Americans. Calls for actions to restore safety to our communities, and schools, and the general public have been widespread and overwhelmingly condemning of the failure of the GOP-dominated U.S. Congress and the volatile Trump administration in seeking solutions to this alarming threat.
In a recent Democracy Post Opinion, Brian Klaas provides some very cogent insights on this calamity when he observes that “nothing perplexes the rest of the world so much as our stubbornly lax gun laws and our refusal to address the gun death epidemic. It seems that nothing—no matter how horrific—will lead to tighter restrictions on guns.” After citing several of the recent mass shootings in which over 1,000 individuals were killed or wounded, and including the two a few Saturdays ago (Dayton and El Paso) that killed 31 people, he observes , “nothing changes.”
Amnesty International, in a recent article titled “Gun Violence” provides an even more elucidating perspective on this tragedy. To wit: “We all want to be safe and secure, and to live without fear, and that’s a human right that we all have. But in the U.S., gun violence is an epidemic that directly threatens these rights … A staggering number of people are killed in the United States every year--more than 30,000 men, women, and children ... and the United States accounts for 80 percent of all gun deaths in the world.”
NBC News and others recently reported there have been 14 halted mass murder attempts in the past two weeks, largely attributed to and with continued urging of the #hashtag “If you see something, say something.” Yet there can be little comfort that there will be any abatement in gun violence and mass shootings any time soon as President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, beholden to the NRA, have vowed to stop any legislation with gun restrictions.
Further proof! A New York Times Aug. 22 article entitled “NRA Gets Results on Gun Laws in One Phone Call with Trump,” provides a crystal-clear explanation. It cites that President Trump spent at least 30 minutes on the phone Tuesday (Aug.20) with Wayne LaPierre, NRA chief executive, as the latest effort in an aggressive campaign by gun-rights advocates to influence the White House. It further states “The call ended the way that Mr. LaPierre had hoped it would.”
And, as most of you probably know, the NRA is reported to have clearly influenced the recent Virginia Republican-controlled General Assembly’s abrupt rejection of Governor’s Northam’s proposed session on gun control, even thought Virginia has experienced more such tragedies than most states and an overwhelming majority of Virginians support strong gun measures.
But there is hope for us in the Winchester/Frederick County/Northern Virginia area because there are three outstanding, superbly qualified, and highly energetic Democratic candidates running for election in November: Wendy Gooditis, House District 10; Irina Khanin, House District 29; and Ronnie Ross, 27th Senate District.
