GUSS MORRISON
President Trump vowed as recently as his campaign rally in Tulsa that he would “always protect patients with preexisting conditions, always, always.” But merely a few days afterward his administration appeals to the Supreme Court restarting its effort to kill the Affordable Care Act of which coverage of preexisting conditions has been has been extremely popular. The GOP has persistently attempted to repeal or dismantle ACA since its enactment in 2010 but each of these many efforts have failed.
The most recent concerted attempt, which proved to be a humiliating setback for Trump and top GOP leaders, especially Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell who spent three months orchestrating what he thought was a fail-safe strategy, came in 2017 when three Republicans (McCain, Collins, Murkowski) joined Democrats to reject a Senate scaled-down health care bill they felt threatened to negatively affect the health care of millions of Americans. In fact, the GOP tried several times to repeal the ACA in 2017, but in each instance voters overwhelmingly disapproved of the plans as projections showed that the Republicans’ alternatives would leave tens of millions more people uninsured and the cost of insurance increasing.
According to an October 2018 article by Dick Polman in The Atlantic, “to understand why Trump and the Republicans have been struggling to craft a consistent health-care message, one need only look at the polls… They found themselves on the wrong side of public opinion with a just released Fox News poll showing 53 percent of Americans endorsing ACA.”
Trump’s and the Republicans’ dilemma and frustration surely had to be exacerbated by a Kaiser Family Foundation reporting that the popularity of the Affordable Care Act has hit an all-time high with 55 percent of Americans supporting the act. Yet, in the mist of the devastating pandemic, Trump just a few days ago initiated a legal challenge to ACA, asking the Supreme Court to strike it down. Sheryl Stolberg, in a recent New York Times article, quoted Joel White, a Republican strategist, as saying he considered it “pretty dumb to be talking about how we need to repeal Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent statement that “President Trump and the Republicans’ campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty.” She added, “130 million Americans with preexisting conditions will lose the ACA’s lifesaving protections and 23 million Americans will lose their health care entirely.”
Democrats, who reclaimed the House majority in 2018 on their promise to expand access and bring down the cost of health care, are scheduled to vote soon on a measure to expand the health care law, in an effort to draw a sharp contrast between Democrats and Republicans, and which they are convinced will bring a win over Trump in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.