DAVID SHORE
I read with great amusement the June 29 Winchester Star article, “’How do we stop Democrats from voting in our elections?’”
It was truly a whine festival held by the local Republican Party and, like Republicans on all levels, they failed to discuss the real reason for the recent primary result.
Historically, it was decided in the last few years, that the state voting districts were unfairly carved up to heavily favor Republican candidates/officeholders. The “fix” was to create two committees, one from each major party, that would draw up new maps. The committees would join to come up with one “fair one.”
Sounds good, right? Except it never happened and when it didn’t happen, it went to the state Supreme Court for resolution. The problem was that the court is heavily represented by Republicans. The obvious result occurred — another heavily-gerrymandered GOP district map. This, of course, included our area.
Fast forward to this primary season and the election for a Republican candidate for the new state Senate District 1. There were eight prospective candidates — heavily MAGA, election deniers, gun lovers and proponents of “school choice.” School choice is GOP code language for diverting public school tax funds to private and religious schools.
The worst of the bunch was Dave LaRock, reputedly moving into the district specifically to run for the Senate seat. He proudly announced being at the Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and a first-class election denier. In a bizarre twist, Delegate LaRock became the “great uniter,” except his “uniting” was bringing together Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans to vote against him in favor of a more reasonable, moderate candidate in Mr. Timmy French.
So, want non-Republicans out of your primaries? I suggest nominating and heavily supporting moderate GOP candidates that can build some much-needed consensus for all citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.