Dear Governor Northam,
I am asking for your help. I own a small restaurant in Clarke County, Virginia, that my grandfather opened upon his return from World War II in 1946. The last couple of months have been the hardest in our 76 years. On March 18 we were reduced to 10 or less dine-in customers. This reduced our weekly gross to less than half. On March 25, as you know, it became carryout only. This brought us down to less than a third of our usual income. Needless to say, this is not paying the bills.
I see the same problem among the small businesses in our rural farming community. So many are struggling. So many are going under. I ask you, are the precautions that are being taken more harmful than the virus? I understand that COVID-19 is very dangerous and feel that most Virginians are being vigilant to lessen the spread. You must take into account the other very serious danger: stress. Stress is beating us small business owners down. It is keeping us awake. It is keeping our heads and our hearts in a bad place. It, like COVID-19, is killing us.
I listened to your recent briefing as you outlined Phase 1 of reopening Virginia. I cried when you announced that existing outdoor seating could be opened for dining at 50 percent. My old restaurant has no outdoor seating. This means it will be at least three weeks before I can even think about making a marginal profit and that is only if things go their ultimate best.
I am asking you to trust us your fellow Virginians. Let us open up our businesses. We will do everything we can to keep our customers safe. After all, that is what we have been doing every day since we made the decision to dedicate our lives to running a small business.
Flattening the infection curve to not overwhelm hospitals can be beneficial, but the Alliance of Virginia Hospitals found that hospitals were so underutilized that they asked for elective procedure restrictions to be lifted last month. Social distancing to prevent infection can be beneficial, but the US may find that the social costs are much higher than expected.
Millions of newly unemployed people need to get back to work, to help feed themselves and to help their well-being. The spirit of fear is itself a harmful virus, and shutdown policies spread that fear to all generations. Kids need live classrooms for social growth as well as education, not imprisonment in their homes. A significant number of families don’t have internet and technology resources at home to support distance learning. The mental health toll on the US may become the next pandemic.
Reliable data wasn’t available earlier this year to help policymakers guide decisions. Demographics of Italy are very different from the US and can’t predict outcomes here. New York’s policy of returning COVID-19 patients to nursing homes led to many unnecessary deaths, and their counting methods helped inflate official numbers. As many states re-open, they are finding no significant infection spread. There is great benefit in letting people live and work and gather together.
COVID-19 can be harmful to anyone, and our hearts go out to families of all who are directly impacted by the virus. The elderly and those with health conditions do need to take precautions. But regular seasonal flu is harmful, as are spiritual crises like suicide, opiate overdoses, alcohol abuse, stress from unemployment, and domestic violence. The best thing that we can do for our nation is to open businesses, get back to work, take care of our health as individuals, and love one another.
Well stated, thank you, controls that were put into place by the government, are literally making people sick.
Our hearts go out to you, Tracee.
