Americans are experiencing in real time as our great nation turns from one with long-held democratic beliefs in the rule of law, loyalty to country before party, and legislating on principles not personalities, to one that’s being led by a mob boss with a thuggish, corrupt approach to governing.
Donald Trump, or “The Don,” leads the Trump & Co. family mob ring that requires absolute loyalty to him, without thought to country, the Constitution, or the law.
Let’s look at the record of mob behavior undertaken by the president and his associates and you’ll see how Donald Trump has corrupted almost every branch of government he oversees and person who comes into his orbit.
He has publicly admitted that he would accept help from a foreign government to beat a political opponent, which would constitute an illegal act under our current federal campaign laws. Many of us, having read the Mueller report, know that this is exactly what his campaign did in 2016 with Russia, a hostile adversary, and he is practically boasting that his campaign will do it again.
One of his closest advisers in the executive branch, Kellyanne Conway, has been found by a government oversight agency to have repeatedly broken the federal Hatch Act, intended to prevent government workers from engaging in political action. Trump & Co. flouts the rule of law and defiantly refuses to enforce the Hatch Act and fire Ms. Conway.
Trump & Co. has refused to provide information to the legislative branch regarding his taxes, though the law states that the Treasury shall do so. Trump & Co. is also withholding information and testimony requested by congressional committees that relate to obstruction charges, though the House, as a co-equal branch of government, is legally allowed to conduct oversight of the president.
Attorney General William Barr has “flipped” from his role as chief law enforcement official for the nation to chief legal defender to The Don.
There have been multiple “payoffs” to friends--also known as bailouts to the farmers in the Midwest--to retain their loyalty, even as the trade war with China negatively affects their very livelihood.
Multiple associates surrounding Trump & Co. are in jail or awaiting sentencing: Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort — by refusing to hold a press briefing for almost 100 days, all the while professing to be the most transparent Administration ever.
The Republican Senate, fearful of The Don’s retribution, stand idly by while Trump & Co. demolishes tradition, insults allies, cozies up to dictators, and grabs power through questionable executive action. Thankfully, there are heroes/heroines in this frightening story: The Democrats in the House are trying to bring light to the corruption and stand up against the slow erosion of our core democratic principles.
All of this would make for great television, because it’s almost beyond belief. But sadly, this is real life, and we are being taken down a path of lawlessness and corruption by a con man who doesn’t have the intelligence, morals, or gravitas to lead this country to a better future. Instead, we are watching corruption at the top chip away at the laws and values that have guided our nation for centuries. It’s a slippery slope to a banana republic, and we’re slipping ever closer by the day.
Russia — are you listening?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.