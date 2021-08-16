There are basically two groups competing to govern our country, although we have subgroups, and philosophies aren’t always totally different. But generally, there are two groups. So, which do I want to govern me and my family? Let’s look at some contrasts — stark indeed.
How about a recent pop-up contrast? One group tried to redefine mothers by renaming them “birthing persons.” The other group is clear that motherhood is motherhood, not neutered “baby birthers.” What about a more critical contrast? Life. One group aggressively promotes and celebrates the elimination of unborn children. The other group works to protect all life — born and unborn. Let’s look at acknowledging our Creator GOD. One argues against even mentioning Him officially. The other acknowledges our dependence on Providence.
One group facilitates our borders being open to almost anyone, despite controlled border laws the group itself endorsed — like any civilized nation does. The other encourages immigration at the highest level of any developed country, but managed and controlled immigration — like any civilized nation does. One seems to believe any person can vote by verbalizing a name — no ID required. And requiring an ID is racists, demeaning or voter-suppression, when it is obvious that no one receives anything of whatever value in America without an ID. The other insists that voting system integrity requires persons who vote be eligible and able to prove it — by an ID we all have anyway.
One group claims to seek equity while the other seeks equality. The difference? One demands that everyone experience the same outcomes in life no matter what — equity. The other supports equality, requiring everyone experience the same opportunity in life. Opportunity versus outcome. One group historically oppressed minority populations, and continues with a less obvious oppression today in our large cities, where significant progress for many minorities seldom occurs? The other fought to end slavery, segregation and like evils, and promotes policies creating successful economic paths.
One group governs virtually all large cities where violence, poverty, and homelessness are rampant and increasing. The other governs cities and states where these are not nearly as prevalent. One believes in bigger government by federalizing all things to homogenize America, so Vermont and Texas will be similar, Californians and South Carolinians would be the same. The other believes reasonable freedom is the preferred condition to ensure life, liberty and pursuit of happiness without excessive government intrusion. Homogenization versus fifty-plus cultures united.
Of course, there are other important contrasts. And obviously these observations imply one group’s performance is best. Plus, many probably have concluded the two groups are the two major political parties. Actually, no. Often these groups find themselves within these parties — but not always. Many citizens in both groups support no party.
The point? A petition that sufficient voters know where candidates actually stand on these contrasts mentioned, and others. What’s their proven moral character? Ideally, we might be governed by people who support basic Judeo-Christian principles of behavior, work, life, honesty, property, faith and so on. Clearly that is often not the case. So, this question when voting: In which group is a candidate — really?
C R Torpy is a resident of Frederick County
