As strange as it may seem, an early attempt to fund private education is what led us to Freedom of Religion, and it all happened here in Virginia. In 1784, Patrick Henry believed the state should promote Christian values, so he submitted a bill to the Virginia General Assembly to provide support for teachers of the Christian religion. Just before it was about to pass, James Madison requested postponing until the next session, pending public consideration.
To stop Patrick Henry’s bill, Madison resubmitted Jefferson’s “Statue for Religious Freedom.” Jefferson had introduced the bill, about freedom of conscience and the need for a separation between church and state, seven years earlier however, no action was taken. Then, Madison wrote a petition in support of Jefferson’s bill and copies were distributed throughout our state. Some of Madison’s words were so strong that, for fear of retribution he remained anonymous for forty years. Nevertheless, in 1785 the people of Virginia had their say and the first bill creating a separation between church and state was ratified. The bill in turn blocked Patrick Henry’s bill because, it would have violated the separation.
So, what was in Madison’s petition that convinced the voters of Virginia? Considering the recent talk about funding private education, perhaps it is time again to look at Madison’s petition, known as “Memorial and Remonstrance against Religious Assessments.” Excerpts of what he wrote follow:
A Bill establishing a provision (money) for Teachers of the Christian Religion,” will be a dangerous abuse of power. We remonstrate (argue) against the said Bill.
The Bill violates equality which ought to be the basis of every law.
Whilst we assert for ourselves a freedom to embrace, to profess and to observe the Religion which we believe to be of divine origin, we cannot deny an equal freedom to those whose minds have not yet yielded to the evidence which has convinced us.
Who does not see that the same authority which can establish Christianity, in exclusion of all other Religions, may establish with the same ease any particular sect of Christians, in exclusion of all other Sects?
What influence in fact have ecclesiastical establishments had on Civil Society? In some instances they have been seen to erect a spiritual tyranny on the ruins of the Civil authority; in many instances they have been seen upholding the thrones of political tyranny: in no instance have they been seen the guardians of the liberties of the people.
“During almost fifteen centuries has the legal establishment of Christianity been on trial. What have been its fruits? More or less in all places, pride and indolence in the Clergy, ignorance and servility in the laity, in both, superstition, bigotry and persecution.”
A just Government will be best supported by protecting every Citizen in the enjoyment of his Religion with the same equal hand which protects his person and his property.
A few years afterwards, the Constitution gave us the First Amendment which clearly declared, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…”
Isn’t it obvious that the public cannot afford to equally fund every congregation that declares they are teachers of some old or new “religion”? In America we uphold the Constitution, and put our money into public education “only,” where there is no religious bias.
