A conservative voice for Back Creek
SHAWN GRABER
Please permit me to express gratitude to my neighbors of Back Creek for entrusting me with your ideas and visions regarding Frederick County’s future. By sharing the family values that you hold dear during our front-porch conversations, meet-and-greets, and community gatherings, the direction that you wish for your next supervisor to take our locality became abundantly clear. Above all else, you can rest assured that your concerns are very important to me.
Many items expressed with passion and enthusiasm included our current tax burden and the potential of higher taxes if additional significant spending occurs. I fully agree that we must rein in county spending and reduce debt to allow our taxes to stabilize, and we must diligently strive to prevent tax increases while maintaining a business-friendly tax environment.
Other popular items of discussion were worries regarding the provision of safe, clean, and appropriate learning environments for students to ensure them the best opportunities to excel. I share your unease in this matter and likewise seek the best prospect for our children’s success, and, as I discussed with many of you, first-rate educations are the result of first-rate teachers, not elaborate buildings.
In that same vein, several teachers and support staff reminded me of the extensive maintenance needs at some of our facilities, including James Wood and Sherando. We discussed how maintenance funds have been cut or reallocated to other school administration priorities, thereby stranding our students and teachers in unattractive situations.
Such conversations ingrained the importance of categorical funding for all county departments to guarantee that the Board of Supervisors can maintain or preserve the taxpayers’ investments. With proper maintenance and updates to county-owned properties such as schools, the Public Safety Building, etc., taxpayers would realize substantial savings through less frequent replacements of these structures.
Also important is the assurance of preserving low tax rates to avoid inflicting undue harm to young families or persons living on limited and/or fixed incomes. Through the creation of transparent environments which facilitate accountability of our hard-earned tax dollars, we can reduce our debt spending and current debt balance. This single step would afford our children a far brighter future by lessening the tax burdens already placed on their shoulders.
With these interests at heart, I humbly ask for your support at the polls Nov. 5, and since every vote counts, please bring your family and friends along. If elected, I look forward to having more conversations with my Back Creek neighbors so we can continue working toward a community that provides better opportunities for all.
Shawn Graber is the Republican nominee for Back Creek supervisor.
