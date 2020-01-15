Alas, we again find ourselves at the beginning of another year and as such, we reflect on the year most recent past and plan for the year ahead.
Last year at this time, I was prayerfully considering a run for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors as the Back Creek representative. To all of you who have had a hand in this opportunity, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you.
During the 2019 campaign, I made several promises. One of the promises made was to have annual town hall meetings to invite you, the residents of the Back Creek District to come and share your thoughts on the direction of our county over the coming year.
It is my pleasure to invite you to a promise kept. The first annual town hall meeting as your representative will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Middletown Town Office. The Middletown council chambers are located at 7875 Church Street.
There will be a brief presentation on several current items of interest with ample time allotted for your questions and input. Invitations have also been extended to the sheriff, Middletown mayor, and the Back Creek School Board representative who may be able to provide answers to questions which may be most pertinent to their respective agencies.
It is a privilege to be able to serve as your Back Creek supervisor on the Frederick County board. I look forward to seeing you on Jan. 25.
