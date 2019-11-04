Crazy ideas and goofy fads constantly come and go in politics. I know I always want my representatives to be caring, sensible people who understand how actions affect people.
I am running to be a sensible steward of Frederick County resources — the taxes pooled from all of us. To me, “sensible” means having a reserve fund, fixing broken things in a timely manner so they don’t get worse, and not paying for lavish versions of anything. But to tell “lavish” from “critically important,” you must understand the basics. Paying fair wages, having safe buildings, respecting the people who work on our behalf are core values.
My opponent envisions halting ‘new” spending for five years. That means 2025 teacher salaries, already below Virginia authorized levels, sink 27% below average, causing a massive teacher exodus to surrounding states and counties.
Hard to hire replacements! Should a harsh winter damage a county building’s roof, prompt and automatic repair could not happen, precipitating further interior damage. Increases in costs of various contractual obligations might put the county in legal default.
Rigid dogmas jeopardize the well-being of our people, are mean-spirited, and cannot be good policy. The federal government, spending our income tax on us rather than California, pays the interest on any debt incurred for school construction. This is a good deal! It’s a crisis only in the tangled logic of my opponent.
Shawn Graber’s ill-formed, uneducated ideas of how to manage a county will cost us more in the long run.
