We were delighted at the turnout of people for the unveiling for the Virginia Historical Highway Marker for the Brown Family, An African American Family of Doctors, on Thursday, June 15.
The marker was installed at the site of the Brown family home, at the southeast corner of North Loudoun Street and East Fairfax Lane. Of the eight children born to Charles and Maria Fairfax Brown in the late 1800s, six became doctors of medicine or pharmacy. They practiced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Some also taught classes in their medical specialties. They were known for their community service and their philanthropy.
Although they had to leave Winchester to get advanced degrees and practice, they always thought of Winchester as home, and all are buried in Orrick Cemetery, with their siblings and their parents. Their collective achievements, especially in the era of segregation, were remarkable.
We wish to thank the Winchester–Frederick County Historical Society for its support of this project. The society’s willingness to handle the donation and payments enabled us to complete our application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
We also appreciate the work of Tim Youmans, Winchester's planning director, in drafting maps and providing a proper location for the marker to be installed. He also secured the necessary letter of support from City Manager Dan Hoffman.
Andy Dunn, Traffic Operations Manager, and his team in the Public Services Department completed the important job of installing the marker.
We also thank the staff of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at the Handley Regional Library, who assisted with research and preparation of the application.
And we are very grateful to reporter Brian Brehm for the informative article about the Brown family that was published in The Winchester Star in advance of the unveiling.
Most of all, we thank the Bank of Clarke, whose rear parking lot behind the Old Town Center Branch on North Loudoun Street is currently the site of the home of the Brown family. The Bank of Clarke Foundation approved the application and funded the entire cost of the marker and its installation.
We especially appreciate the enthusiastic support of Mary Bruce Glaize, member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Clarke, and Marianne Schmidt, chief marketing officer of the Bank of Clarke and executive director of the Bank of Clarke Foundation, who facilitated the process. They welcomed our application, assisted in the planning of the unveiling of the historic marker, and graciously invited those in attendance to a reception in the bank lobby.
It was wonderful to see the community come together to expand awareness of the history and contributions of African Americans in the Winchester–Frederick County area.
Black History Task Force members Sharon Dixon, Rebecca Ebert, Ann Grogg, Judy Humbert, and Brenda Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.