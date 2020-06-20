“How’s your dad?” asked Phineas over FaceTime.
“Doing well, thanks for asking,” I replied, “And your father?”
“Getting on in years. He returned from the rehab center stronger than ever.”
“My brother built an addition to his home for mom and dad. Takes great care of them.”
“Must be a lot of time and effort.”
“You are certainly correct about that.”
“What is your favorite memory of you and your dad?” asked Phineas.
“First thing comes to mind is when he showed me how to hammer a nail straight into a board.” I smiled. “I was holding the hammer too far up the handle, striking a bad angle and bending the nail. Very frustrating.”
“Did he just take over and send the nail straight through?”
“That is the fascinating thing. He adjusted my grip, stood me on a stool, and calmly asked me to try again.”
“Did you do it?”
“That 20 penny nail never saw it coming.”
“What was your best memory, Phineas?”
“It’s got to be the first time we had a catch. He bought me my first glove, a Mickey Mantle, and pulled out his glove from college. It was a hard ball and he took only a little off that first throw.”
“Burned your palm, I suspect.”
“Oh yeah, but I didn’t complain.”
“And how far could you throw?”
“I was 8 years old and didn’t know about step and throw, but dad showed me how to throw it farther.”
“You know, I now recall getting shivers of joy watching my dad drive that nail straight through the board,” I recalled.
“I had the same tingly feeling of watching dad throw so well and how we were on the same team.”
“Now we are the fathers and grandfathers.”
“Were you patient with your kids?”
“I think I was. I make every effort to let my grandchildren succeed on their own accord.”
“I know what you mean. Let them fail and figure it out on their own.”
“I am closer to my children through my times with my grandchildren.”
“It’s like a second chance to get it right, isn’t it,” said Phineas.
“I wish I had been more appreciative when dad had me write down my bicycle routes, exactly where I was going to ride my bike and an estimate when I would get there.”
“I can see that would have made ya feel like he didn’t trust you. Where’d you go?”
“Jimmy and I rode from Wilmington to Lancaster and back on Route 41 and Route 30. Could never do that now, too much traffic.”
“And do you hold your tongue at times with your kids, the decisions they make.”
“My girls spent a year in Thailand, traveled to Cambodia, Laos, Burma, and Viet Nam.”
“Very scary places for us when we were in college,” Phineas reminisced.
“But they agreed to my basic ‘dad requests’ for information, contacts, timetables. It worked out well.”
“Our dads passed on the right stuff.”
“I am very grateful. Happy Father’s Day.”
