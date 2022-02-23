JILL KARALIS
There are so many wonderful things happening within Frederick County Public Schools that are going unnoticed that should be recognized and celebrated.
I recently had the opportunity to hear Greenwood Mill Elementary School (GMES) Principal Jennifer Muldowney speak about the Positive Behavior and Intervention Support House System that her team incorporated at their school in 2017.
Every member of the GMES building, including the administrators, teachers, students, staff, custodians, cafeteria, and bus drivers are sorted into one of the six houses. From that day on, the students remain in the same house for the entirety of their elementary school career. The older students are challenged to be role models and mentors, which creates a bond that helps the younger students adapt to school life and learn to live by the GMES motto of “Be Ready, Be Respectful, Be Responsible.”
Students earn points for their houses for random acts of kindness or behavioral improvements which foster the development of positive culture and community relationships. For example, a house point is awarded if a child is observed picking up a piece of trash and throwing it away; or notices that a classmate is sad and sits with them for comfort; or if a child has been struggling to sit still on the bus and the driver notices that they didn’t have to tell them to stay in their seat today.
Throughout the year, the school participates in House Meeting Days, where the houses meet in small groups to brainstorm and reflect on how they best demonstrated good citizenship.
The students are given the freedom to set goals and figure out how to achieve those goals. Houses are encouraged to develop plans to help not only the school, but to also identify needs within our greater Frederick County community. The houses have put together care packages for the homeless, made cards for the elderly, and organized food and glove drives.
All of this is creating foundations of good citizenship and positive behaviors that the children will carry with them throughout life. At the end of each semester, the winning house is celebrated with fun activities, and they get the honor of holding the “Spirit Stick” for the next semester.
Since the implementation of this program, Mrs. Muldowney has witnessed students become more empathetic of children who may be struggling socially or emotionally. This has significantly reduced the amount of bullying and discipline issues with which she must deal.
Other schools in the area have reached out to GMES to help them develop house programs within their buildings. Middle schools and high schools students who often struggle with transition and fitting-in could certainly benefit from programs such as this. Our young citizens are learning that even though they are all in different houses, they are all still one school family. This is a concept that many of the adults and leaders in our community have seem to have forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.