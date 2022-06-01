Did you ever notice how the progressive left makes every tragedy into a call to take away our guns? Did you ever notice the level of gun control in countries with tyrannical leaders? It is absolute and total control, or it is confiscation.
Did you ever notice what communism does to people with guns? There is no private ownership of guns in communist countries.
Did you ever wonder why we have guns preserved for us by the 2nd amendment? It is to protect us from a tyrannical government. Left to human nature, governments without checks and balances will always devolve into tyranny.
Do you ever wonder why some of us have so little faith in the alleged goodness of mankind? Well, I believe goodness exists only through intentionality and it can be destroyed through the dark side of human nature. The dark side of human nature is the default condition in the absence of intentional goodness.
The bedrock of our U.S. constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights is intentional goodness.
Believe it or not, guns protect the existence of our founding documents and these United States of America. Guns allow us to keep the promises we make to protect the Constitution and this country from radical transformation, while they ensure we abide by those documents’ intent. Without guns and intentional goodness, we are without guideposts, guardrails, or polite society.
We can have peace with freedom if we can hold onto it, or we will have peace through the absolute dictates of a progressive dictator. It is our choice.
To paraphrase our founding fathers, they gave us a democratically elected representative republic, which will only work with a moral society. Another said it is a terrible system, but it is extremely better than any other. Another said it is a republic, if you can keep it.
We need to keep it and we need your allegiance and your help. God Bless America. It needs it.
Back to the latest gunner tragedy. I believe it is critical to harden the facilities that house our schools and our precious children. There are many things that can be done without confiscating guns or making more useless laws.
Hiring more armed guards it's an obvious answer. We could take $40 billion out of what we are now sending overseas to protect others and spend it on school safety. Many school systems already require entry through a single door with identification and a valid reason for entry. There is even technology that can detect gunshots and automatically lock doors to prevent entry. Put cameras in every classroom and in school gathering areas and monitor them. Hire and train police and equip them properly. Are our children worth the expense? Of course! This goes for all public and private schools. We could locate police substations in or near vulnerable schools. There are many solutions, including paying closer attention to mental health problems. Let’s get going.
Charles Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
