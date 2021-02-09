Do you know DeWayne Craddock? Do you know Katherine Nixon? Does May 31, 2019, mean anything?
Winchester will consider an ordinance on Feb. 9 to prohibit the possession or transportation of firearms or ammunition in certain city facilities and public places to improve public safety. The proposed law includes all city-owned public buildings, public parks, recreation and community centers, and any public event requiring a permit. In practical terms, this would include Jim Barnett Park, most of Winchester during the Apple Blossom Festival, and any area road or sidewalk adjacent to a permitted event.
Unfortunately, this proposal likely will have the opposite effect. DeWayne Craddock and Katherine Nixon were city employees in Virginia Beach. The city had a policy forbidding employees from bringing weapons to work. As a supervisor, Nixon had written up Craddock on performance and attitude. Another person also was set to be fired and Nixon told her husband, “This guy’s going to come back and shoot the place up.” Her husband suggested that Nixon, who knew how to use a pistol, take one to work and hide it in her purse. As a law-abiding citizen, she decided not to because it was against city policy.
Craddock also was a city employee and also knew the policy of not bringing a weapon to work. However, like every other criminal, he ignored the policy, entered the building, and among others shot Nixon in the shoulder. She screamed that there was a shooter in the building and fought with the shooter, which saved a number of lives. Unfortunately, Craddock killed her and 11 people more people that day. Criminals by definition do not obey laws. Current law specifically forbids murder. However, criminals still kill people. The law forbidding murder does not stop murder, but only provides a punishment to the criminal.
Law-abiding citizens obey the law. Nixon obeyed the law and her decision cost her her life. That is wrong! The gun-free zone in Virginia Beach cost Nixon her life. If she had been able to carry a pistol to work, she might have lived. The gun-free zone did not protect her nor improve public safety. Is Nixon’s husband and three daughters better off because of the Virginia Beach policy? What lives did the Virginia Beach policy of not bringing a weapon to work save? Please think on that.
Frederick County residents work, visit, shop, and play in Winchester. Some of those residents have conceal carry permits, have undergone a background check, and legally carry a firearm in the county. The proposed ordinance would make a criminal of a person having a family picnic in Jim Barnett park or a person who walks down a sidewalk while attending an Apple Blossom event. This type of activity has been going on for years. What event has occurred that would cause Winchester City Council to change the law? If none, then leave the law as is. If an event, then state the event and decide how to correct it. However, gun-free zones do not protect innocent civilians or innocent city employees.
This proposed ordinance will not save lives but will put law-abiding citizens at more risk.
Please vote NO on this ordinance.
Blaine P. Dunn is a resident of Frederick County and serves on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The Presence of guns create a dangerous situation. Fewer guns are better. Gun Supremacy must be opposed and end. We are safer with fewer guns. Leave them home, lock them up, live without them. LIVE without guns. Find a different toy. Find a different way to prove your masculinity, you dominance, your need for power.
