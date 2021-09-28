How do we prepare students for the future?
As I continue to ponder this question, it seems there is no one clear answer. That said, the next and perhaps more important question is whom do we select to oversee what our students learn so that they are able to critically think, be a productive member of society, and possess skills — both intellectual and life skills — that will enable them to be successful in whichever career path they choose to pursue?
Aside from the role of the parents and family, one answer would be the School Board. Their role is an extremely important one as it serves in many ways as the custodian of students, what they learn, and how best to prepare them for the future. It cannot be political or personal. Rather, it must be informed and understand the needs of students, current and future, to ensure the curriculum followed by the students enables their success.
Curriculum cannot be “the flavor of the day”. It must be relevant, honest and sound.
The Frederick County School Board has a vacancy they are attempting to fill. For this extremely important position, I strongly recommend that Dr. Diana Hackney be the person elected to fill this role. As a life-long educator, Diana was dogged in her role in student affairs working consistently with academics to ensure their worlds — though in many cases separate — came together. She was relentless in her desire to have all students succeed, never quitting until the goal was achieved. Her multiple experiences in curriculum development, fundraising, student governance, technology innovation, etc. have all served to equip her with the ability to blend all of these experiences into successful outcomes for our students and the future leaders of our country.
Dr. Hackney was extremely successful in getting people in all areas to work together to achieve a common goal — the success of the student. That success was evidenced by the presenting of an award to her from Student Congress “in recognition of her undying passionate devotion to the betterment of the student life”. This honor was designated as the Diana L. Hackney award and is awarded annually. The words on the award say it best: “This honor shall be awarded each year to a member of the Drexel, Administration or faculty that exemplifies the dedication and guidance you have given to student congress in the past year”. The students recognized the champion they had in Dr. Hackney. There is no doubt that the welfare and success of the student was and is always the first and most pressing concern of Dr. Hackney. Whether it was her role at Drexel, or other educational institutions, she has the uncanny ability to get people to come together for a common goal.
There is no doubt that Dr. Hacnkey would be an outstanding addition to the board and would work tirelessly with all people for the benefit of all students! Please be sure to visit Dr. Hacnkey’s Facebook page: Hackneyeducationforall.
Amelia Maurizio is a resident of West Chester, Pa., and a former colleague of Diana Hackey at Drexel University.
