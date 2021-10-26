Our vote matters. Our local school board plays a huge role in our community. School board members pass annual budgets; write, research, and set policy; and finally, hire, manage, and oversee senior school administration (superintendent).
Throw in the funding challenges that schools face today; racial disparities in education; the growth in technology; and the challenging times that we live in and we need school board leadership that understands the challenges, comes up with creative solutions, brings different ideologies and thoughts together, and will lead us. For those reasons and so many others, I strongly recommend Dr. Diana Hackney be elected to the Frederick County School Board's Stonewall District seat.
Diana has deep experience in serving the needs of students. She’s a former Frederick County school teacher, university administrator, and nonprofit leader. I was fortunate to work with Diana and got to see her passion, drive, and decision-making close up. When others told her no, when we didn’t have the financial resources or the wherewithal to fund a huge community achievement — a team celebrating its first-ever NCAA final four berth — she didn’t take no for an answer. She worked to raise more than $10,000 within a 24 hour period to ensure that students and faculty could participate and come together and celebrate as one. She used the event to build awareness of the school and related educational institutions, increase external giving, double admissions applications, and bring people together.
She challenged students, parents, faculty and administration to think creatively and work out solutions. She didn’t allow students and staff to fall back on “this is the way we’ve always done it” excuses. In fact, I watched several times as she brought opposing groups together to work for a common goal. Finally, when she came across questionable administration actions, she wasn’t scared to mark a line in the sand and stand up for what is right and ethical.
Diana is a caring leader. She’ll listen and work to ensure a strong flow of two-way communication and will bring a fresh new perspective. She understands that education is the key to solving many of the challenges that face the community and she makes sure that everyone has a voice and can be heard. I can’t think of anyone more qualified to serve as a school board member. You can read more about Diana on her Facebook page: HackneyEducationForAll.
Saying all this, it really does come down to you. Voters have a choice. You can keep things as is, the way they’ve been for the past 17 years, or you can choose competence and excellence and work to build a future that will meet Frederick County’s growing educational needs. Please consider voting for Dr. Hackney, who has the proven leadership skills and experience to provide a high-quality education to the students of Frederick County! Thank you.
Brian Hannon is a resident of Reading, Pa.
