I am writing to publicly endorse Diana L. Hackney for the Frederick County School Board. Hackney's background in post graduate education, specifically at the senior administrative level gives her a clear upper hand in dealing with the most important issues at hand. The education of our kids, the future generation of leaders in Frederick County need a solid advocate for education such as Hackney on their side. Not every child in Frederick County can follow the same path through their journey in our school system. Hackney knows this and has the experience to foster an environment in our school system to give each child an opportunity to excel.
My wife and I were blessed to have Diana help us with our own child. We were having difficulties with navigating an IEP and realized the school teachers and staff were equally as frustrated and confused. In the end, our child was the one suffering, she was in the second grade and could not read. Diana Hackney stepped up to assist us. She worked personally with our daughter and attended several meetings at the school. Now, three years later, our daughter is excelling in her reading and comprehension. Her new passion for learning is driving her to success in every aspect of her learning. We know Diana teaching our child to read in a way our child needed to learn was the key to success.
In any leadership role, it is important to have real-world experience. Hackney has the experience to know not just what needs to be done, but what the steps are to get there. We all know we want the best schools that will produce the best students to lead our community into a bright future. We need someone who knows how to navigate us through the journey. I know in my heart Diana Hackney is our best choice to lead us.
When you vote, vote Hackney for Frederick County School Board.
Bill Nohle is a resident of Winchester.
