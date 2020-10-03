MOLLY CONNOR-HALL
I am Molly Connor-Hall and have lived in Ward 3 of Winchester my entire adult lifetime. Initially, I came to attend Shenandoah University. Since graduating, I’ve made Winchester my home. As an occupational therapist, I have chosen to practice in the city as a proud member of Valley Health to serve children and families within our community.
I am writing to encourage citizens to vote Ryan Hall for the Ward 3 council seat. Not as his wife, but as a resident. Winchester is my city. I want the best for all of us. The best for you, my neighbors, friends, and co-workers, those who attend and work in our fine schools, those who work hard through these difficult times to keep their businesses open and others safe, and all those, like me, who call Winchester their home.
Ryan Hall is the kind of person who wants each person to feel and know that Winchester is a welcoming city, a city of opportunities, security and bright futures. I can still remember Ryan telling me six years ago, when I first met him, that he hoped to serve Winchester. I have never seen Ryan do anything but that. He has a natural aptness for leadership and a breadth of experiences developed here in Winchester and wholly suitable for Winchester’s present and future.
Ryan began his community involvement joining the Old Town Winchester Business Association, where he contributed to the development and prosperity of Old Town, and eventually served as the organization’s president.
Using skilled leadership, he helped to found the Valley Maker’s Association, and serves as the association’s president. This nonprofit created an affordable option for everyone to participate in craftsmanship and evolved to bring educational programs to the library, for both children and adults. For his work, he has been awarded Shenandoah University’s School of Education and Leadership’s Outstanding Graduate of 2020. In addition, Ryan helped to coordinate with volunteers to manufacture tens of thousands of masks for our local essential workers.
Further, Ryan has recognized the need to help individuals with disabilities. He has volunteered for every one of the Discovery Museum’s Sensory Friendly nights, an event dedicated for children with sensory sensitivities. He also serves as the state chapter leader for Maker’s Making Change, an organization that brings affordable assistive devices to individuals with disabilities.
And when it comes to affordable housing, I know his passion for community housing opportunities will not end, having recently left Habitat for Humanity for a new position with Startup Shenandoah Valley. Ryan’s new role will help local entrepreneurs start businesses in our region. All of these experiences have been only from the past few years. Imagine what he would do in the next four!
As Ryan’s wife, I can tell you that he will speak out, find solutions, and most of all, listen to the concerns of all of his constituents. Give him a call!
I again humbly ask that you join me and vote for Ryan for Ward 3. Thank you.
Molly Connor-Hall is a resident of Winchester.
