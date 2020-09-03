Your community is quite blessed to have a very enterprising young man, Ryan Hall, offer to contribute more by serving on City Council. Many politicians run a platform to create and fill jobs but few have actually have experience in making that happen.
It is said that the middle class is the domain of tools. The rich don't need to learn how to use tools, as they can hire the middle class. The poor can't afford the tools or the training, which oftentimes is more expensive than the tools. So if you want to grow the middle class, communities need to grow access to tools and training.
By helping found your local makerspace, Ryan Hall has demonstrated true leadership by helping your community cultivate talent, and pipelines of workers to grow your future prosperity and opportunities for tomorrow. During the pandemic, the maker world responded to the shortages of PPE [personal protective equipment] by fabricating 3D printed face shields, masks, protective barriers, UV, and sanitation systems. An estimated 16 million items were made by the maker community to help respond to the deficiency. Ryan and your local makerspace were at the forefront of PPE response for the Shenandoah Valley. In addition to PPE, many spaces are transitioning to become rapid response centers to help communities prepare, recover, and rebuild after future disasters, like fires, floods, hurricanes, storms, pandemics, etc.
With Ryan Hall on your City Council, your community will have access to national resources and processes to help you grow your community, develop your talent, and respond to future challenges. I have traveled around the world, served on various White House councils, and served as the chairman of the National Defense Manufacturing Workforce Committee for the National Industrial Defense Association. My passion comes from a fear that millions of young people worldwide do not have access to adequate information to help them make career decisions in the high-demand jobs of manufacturing, maintenance, and other critical skilled-trade functions and I know that Ryan understands the importance of avoiding this pitfall.
Having known Ryan for years, and witnessed his passion to serve, I endorse Ryan Hall for your City Council. Our nation needs more makers in government who can solve problems and improvise unique solutions. [Hall is running as a Democrat for the Ward 3 seat.]
Joel Leonard is a resident of Asheboro, North Carolina.
There is no democratic party in America! If your running as a "democrat", your running as a socialist!
