COVID is back, and back in force. Of course, it never really left, but October in the Shenandoah Valley has brought us more than beautiful weather and foliage: it has brought a tripling of our daily COVID case count, from roughly 10 new cases discovered per day in August and September to about 30 per day now. There are a number of likely reasons for this, most importantly is a general resurgence throughout the Northern Hemisphere, including some enormous spikes in cases in the north central US and in Europe. Vaccine development continues, but its arrival is still likely a couple of months away.
Also with cooler weather comes the beginning of the holiday season, and three events are close upon us: Halloween, Dia de los Muertos (All Saints) and Election Day. Each of these three typically involves a lot of social contact of the sort we should avoid during the COVID pandemic, so I’d like to discuss a few guidelines for each.
Applicable to all social gatherings are three risks: closeness of contact, duration of contact, and number of contacts.
Closeness refers to being within six feet of a person not in your household. It doesn’t matter whether the person is your cousin or a total stranger; if you don’t live with that person, there’s a risk that person has COVID and doesn’t know it. Singing, shouting, wind musical instruments, and physical activity make being close even riskier.
Duration refers to spending more than 15 minutes within six feet of the above person. Per adjusted CDC guidelines, the 15 minutes need not be continuous, so three five-minute close visits count.
Number of contacts equals the number of chances of encountering an infected person. Note that the number of possible contacts rises much faster than the number of people. Imagine each person at a gathering is a dot on a piece of paper, and the number of ways you can draw straight lines between them is the number of possible contacts in that group. Two people can only form a single contact. Four people can form six different contacts, ten people can form 45, and 100 people can form 4,950. (How many guests do you really want at that wedding?) One thousand people can form almost half a million different contacts in one group.
So, how do you celebrate while keeping these risks to a minimum? Masks should be worn when celebrating with people outside your household. Beyond that, let’s take the holidays in turn.
Halloween. Anything you do at home with just household members is low-risk. That includes decorating your house (inside and out) carving pumpkins, having scavenger hunts (which could include candy and other goodies), dressing up, watching scary movies, and having any sort of virtual interaction with others. Moderate-risk activities include any of the low-risk activities practiced outdoors and properly spaced with a small group of non-household people; visiting corn mazes, orchards, or pumpkin patches where hand sanitation and spacing is practiced; and small-scale “grab and go” trick or treating with individually wrapped goodies, and parents to enforce the “touch one, take one” rule. Any “free-range” activities, including traditional trick-or-treating, are high risk and are best left until next year.
Dia de los Muertos. Again, activities at home with people you live with every day are lowest risk, including preparing traditional or family recipes, decorating your home and playing music to honor the deceased, and celebrating virtually with others. Meals served outdoors (individual portions) with non-household members, small outdoor parades, and visiting the graves of loved ones may take place with appropriate spacing and masking where feasible, with slightly higher risk. Large gatherings and meals, especially with singing or chanting, even with extended family only, are high risk (the more people, the higher the risk) and might be better postponed until 2021.
Election Day. This year, Election Day is a state holiday, one where every eligible person should celebrate their right to select their local, state, and national leaders by voting. The same triple threat of closeness, duration, and number of contacts still applies, but it should be possible to vote with only modest risk. Early in-person voting is available in many places until Saturday 31 October, and the polling place may be less crowded than on Election Day. Those over 65 and with disabilities may vote from their cars by parking in designated places at the polling place. For those who vote in person, the 3Ws must apply: watch your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands (before and after voting). It’s OK to politely ask others to keep their distance. If you’re a poll worker, have masks to offer and lots of hand sanitizer; politely enforce distancing. Allow extra time to vote this year; distancing and high turnout will likely make lines longer; try to come during less busy times. Certain people can apply for emergency absentee voting until 2 p.m. Monday. For more election information, see https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/, and for general holiday and gathering safety, please visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/social-gatherings/.
Please be safe at all times, not just during the holidays. Start thinking ahead about safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, etc. We’ll chat more after Election Day.
Dr. Colin M. Greene is the director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District, which serves residents of the City of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. For more information, or to find your local health department office, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/
