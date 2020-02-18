This season’s 2019-20 Judges’ basketball season can be encapsulated by myriad lows and highs. With a youthful and inexperienced team, there were errant passes, miscues on offense and defense, and superfluous disciplinary issues. With several close games despondently squandered, these young men did not throw in the towel and succumb to defeat, but epitomized Handley Pride!
Michael Jordan’s words seem to spiritually and emblematically emanate with the team:
“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career.
I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
Having the leadership of fiery, diligent and dedicated head coach Jason Toten and adept assistants, the Judges played hard and were a formidable opponent in each game. They were relentless, resilient, passionate, dedicated and depicted teamwork and love for each other and the great game of basketball. During the national anthem, the players and coaches were conspicuously respectful for our American flag.
It does matter to the community, Handley faithful, family and friends of the players, and Judge John Handley in heaven regarding the heart and soul of this basketball team. Instrumental in their present and future growth and development is the example of their perseverance and dedication in the classroom and on the basketball court.
For the rest of the season, next year’s returnees, and 2020 graduates, we wish an auspicious and happy life in future endeavors.
“It doesn’t matter where you are coming from; all that matters is where you are going.” Brian Tracy.
